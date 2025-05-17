Ryan Hall's magic moment reminds Leeds Rhinos fans why he is Headingley legend

If any Leeds Rhinos fans questioned the wisdom of bringing Ryan Hall back to Headingley at the ripe old age of 37, they happily ate their words as the veteran winger reminded everyone why he remains one of the club's favourite sons.

The best players stand up in the clutch moments and that is exactly what Hall did to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for the Rhinos in an absorbing encounter with Hull FC on Friday night.

There were less than two minutes left on the clock when Super League's record tryscorer took Lachie Miller's bullet pass close to the touchline with opposite number Lewis Martin hurtling towards him – but Hall demonstrated his trademark power, composure and dexterity to somehow finish in the corner.

It was meat and drink for a player who has made a career out of pulling off the improbable in tight spaces, yet no less impressive.

Reflecting on his match-winning try, Hall gave a snapshot of why he is regarded as one of the most intelligent and lethal wingers of his era.

Asked what was going through his mind in that moment, Hall replied: "To do the thing I've always felt natural doing.

"When it comes to scoring tries in the corner, even though you want the space, you don't go for the space. That's something I need to chat to (fellow Leeds winger) Riley Lumb about because he seems to go for the corner when he's got space in front of him and could quite easily get ushered out.

"You should go more inside so when they do hit you, you actually fall into the space that you want. That's what I did.

Ryan Hall celebrates after snatching a win for Leeds against Hull. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's my job. I can't write an essay, which some people might find easy – but I can score tries in the corner."

The try sparked the kind of pandemonium rarely seen at Headingley since the golden generation, a glorious era Hall helped define with moments just like this.

Hall let out a roar of a man who still has another chapter or two to write.

"That's why I'm still playing," he said in a nod to the atmosphere.

Ryan Hall scores the winning try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I love what I do and moments like that reinforce that. As soon as I lose the passion for rugby, that might be the time I give it up.

"But I haven't lost that yet. We're right in the mix of it and it keeps me smiling. I'm loving it at the moment."

But for Hall's late heroics, the story might have been very different.

Leeds trailed for much of the game against their fired-up visitors and needed a try-saving tackle from Brodie Croft to keep them in it.

Leeds enjoy a hard-earned Headingley win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

From 16-4 down, the Rhinos clawed their way back through tries from Tom Holroyd and Lumb before Hall landed the decisive blow.

With the match on a knife edge in the dying minutes, Brad Arthur's big-game players rose to the occasion.

"We had three experienced plays from three experienced players at the back end of the game," said the Leeds boss.

"Kallum (Watkins) was nice and cool under pressure on the last tackle. He doesn't get his hands anywhere near the ball and we were nice and calm with our (captain's) challenge.

"Ash (Handley) comes up with a nice carry down the left-hand side of the field and then Ryan Hall scores a try that not many blokes would score on the other side. That's what their job is as experienced players.

"It was a brave performance. We're still miles away from our best footy but at least we're getting better each week."

Hull played their part in an absorbing clash. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After years of drifting along, Leeds have rediscovered their purpose under Arthur.

More polish is required to reach the next level but they are well placed for a first top-four finish since their last title success in 2017, an achievement that would carry as much symbolic weight as it would competitive value.

For Hall, a player who lived through the club's most successful period, that is not the end goal.

"We're back in the top four again," he said.

"We want to stay there – and not just stay there but creep up and catch the teams above us. That's what we're really going for."

For every winner, there is a loser – and this one will sting Hull.

John Cartwright's side twice held two-score leads thanks to tries from Martin, Sam Eseh and Harvey Barron, only to let the points slip from their grasp after letting James McDonnell in just before half-time.

In a game of fine margins, the evergreen Hall was the difference.

"I don't think there was anything in it," said Cartwright after his side's fourth straight defeat.

"We held the lead for all but 30 seconds of the game. There was nothing between the two teams.