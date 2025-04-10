Sport is a results business but sometimes supporters are left wanting more.

That was the case for the travelling fans at Salford Red Devils who watched Leeds Rhinos labour to an unconvincing win against Super League's crisis club.

A date with the weakened Red Devils presented Leeds with a golden opportunity to play their way into form with the ball and boost their points difference.

However, it was another clunky performance from the Rhinos' misfiring attack – even if it turned into a memorable evening for James McDonnell.

The back-rower, who had never scored a brace before Thursday night, remarkably scored four of Leeds' five tries to deliver a timely message to Brad Arthur following the signing of Kallum Watkins from the Red Devils.

Watkins became the latest in a long line of players to leave Salford earlier this week amid their ongoing financial problems, although he did not feature against his former club as a mark of respect.

With Deon Cross, Ryan Brierley and Chris Hill among the remaining players watching on from the sidelines, the beleaguered Red Devils were there for the taking.

Facing a team in such circumstances can be a thankless task but the Rhinos did not pass the eye test at the Salford Community Stadium.

James McDonnell led the way for the Rhinos. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

For all their effort and defensive steel, Leeds have yet to show they possess a top-six attack.

It is still early days and summer rugby may suit them but Jake Connor needs more help if the Rhinos are serious about returning to the play-offs for the first time since 2022.

Sometimes more can be taken from a defeat and that was certainly the case when comparing Thursday's performance to the showing at Warrington Wolves a fortnight ago.

When all is said and done, though, a second win of the season at Salford is not to be sniffed at.

Leeds celebrate one of James McDonnell's three tries. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leeds ultimately got what they came for after overcoming an inauspicious start.

Keenan Palasia was sin-binned just 16 seconds in for a high tackle on Chris Atkin, his first involvement since his costly late yellow card against Warrington.

Leeds comfortably survived the 10-minute period with 12 men and did most of the running without carving out a clear-cut opportunity.

The Rhinos eventually found a way through the inexperienced Red Devils in the 22nd minute thanks to a moment of quality from Connor, the half-back dazzling the home defence with a dummy before offloading for McDonnell to finish.

Keenan Palasia leaves the field after receiving an early yellow card. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Salford were guilty of overplaying in dangerous areas but Leeds failed to put them to the sword in an error-strewn first half, not helped by another enforced change to the spine.

Matt Frawley did not offer the same threat as the injured Brodie Croft, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of Connor.

The mercurial playmaker almost laid on a second for McDonnell with a neat kick before handing over the tee to Lachie Miller when Salford were penalised for a ruck infringement on the stroke of half-time.

Miller duly kicked his first goal for the Rhinos from in front of the posts but a 6-0 lead told the story of an underwhelming first-half performance.

To Salford's credit, they belied their off-field problems with a spirited display and deservedly received a standing ovation at the interval.

The break gave Arthur the opportunity to get his message across to his players and Leeds came out a different team.

Mikolaj Oledzki, right, also saw yellow for the Rhinos. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Harry Newman was the architect of McDonnell's second try, the centre putting the back-rower over after exchanging passes with Ryan Hall.

When McDonnell completed his treble from Connor's deflected kick, Leeds had the Red Devils where they wanted them after 40 minutes of toil.

However, they suffered lapses in discipline to let their hosts off the hook.

Mikolaj Oledzki saw yellow for a shoulder to the head of Matty Foster before Newman was penalised for a double movement on the first tackle.

The Rhinos finished with something of a flourish to add gloss to the scoreline.

Miller touched down Morgan Gannon's well-weighted kick before McDonnell made it four from Connor's delayed pass.

The Ireland international was denied a fifth try by a forward pass from Newman but it is an evening he will not forget in a hurry.

Salford Red Devils: Atkin, Wagstaffe, Marsters, Vaughan, Glover, Nikorima, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Mellor, Foster, Wright, Shorrocks, Wilson. Substitutes: Davis, Sangare, Pye, Hill.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Frawley, Connor, Oledzki, O'Connor, Jenkins, Bentley, McDonnell, Palasia. Substitutes: Gannon, Lisone, Sinfield, Holroyd.

Tries: McDonnell (22, 41, 45, 76), Miller (67)

Goals: Connor 0/1, Miller 4/5

Sin bin: Palasia (1), Oledzki (55)