The competition will increase to 14 teams next year, signalling the end of a flawed system that has forced clubs to play some of their rivals more than twice and created an uneven playing field.

Because they happened to finish on an even number last year, the Robins have benefited from an additional game against Salford Red Devils, who claimed fourth spot before plunging into financial chaos.

The Red Devils have endured a nightmare season plagued by unprecedented selection issues and their opponents – with the exception of fellow strugglers Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers – have made hay.

Among the title hopefuls, only St Helens have capitalised on Salford's unsavoury plight quite like KR.

Willie Peters' side showed no mercy against their inexperienced hosts on Thursday night, running in 14 tries in a record Super League win to make it 170-12 across their three meetings.

The latest rout not only restored Hull KR’s four-point cushion at the summit but also gave them a points difference that Wigan Warriors may struggle to overhaul.

Should the Warriors narrowly miss out on the League Leaders' Shield, they could rightly rue being handed just two dates with Salford.

Salford got the job done against understrength opponents. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

With a potentially decisive trip to the Brick Community Stadium looming in a fortnight, the Robins took care of business with ruthless efficiency following their first break of the year.

Make no mistake, though, this was little more than a box-ticking exercise and an ugly look for a competition that insists it is ready to grow, even if ditching the maligned loop fixtures is the right move.

Mikey Lewis provided eight assists, including four for Joe Burgess, but this match won't feature prominently on KR's end-of-season DVD.

There were 28 points between the teams on the league table at kick-off and that gulf was underlined immediately.

Tom Davies races over to score the opening try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers suffocated Salford in their first defensive set before striking the moment they got their hands on the ball.

Arthur Mourgue claimed a kick near halfway and immediately launched an attack, firing a pass to Tom Davies who raced through a gap and put on the afterburners to score out wide.

In the next set from the restart, Lewis sent Burgess into open field and Jack Broadbent was in support to finish.

If they were ever in any doubt, the Red Devils were in for a long night.

There were flashpoints despite the one-sided scoreline. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers had to wait until the 10th minute for their next try, Jesse Sue the scorer after hitting a strong line to crash through from Lewis' pass.

There was no drop-off in intensity from the Robins, as evidenced by the reaction to a high tackle by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves that sparked a running battle with opposite number Justin Sangare.

The French prop had the last laugh when he took advantage of a defensive error by Waerea-Hargreaves to score next to the posts.

KR's frustrations boiled over when Tyrone May was sin-binned for dissent, a sign that the spirited hosts had knocked them off their stride.

Rovers quickly steadied themselves to end the half as they started it.

Lewis laid on two tries in May's absence, Burgess finishing a neat kick in behind before Rhyse Martin ran a good line to take a flat pass and romp over.

Joe Burgess led the way with four tries. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Not content with a hat-trick of assists, Lewis had five by the interval.

After laying a try on a plate for Jez Litten with a trademark burst, the England playmaker produced another delightful kick to put Burgess over for his second.

But for some wayward goalkicking – chiefly from Mourgue – Rovers would have hit 40 points by the break.

The tries kept coming after the restart, Burgess completing his hat-trick before adding a fourth – both from Lewis kicks.

Lewis backed up a break by Peta Hiku to score the try his performance merited and quickly laid on another for Mourgue.

Charlie Glover crashed over for the hosts but Davies, Martin and Litten all doubled up in the closing stages as Rovers recorded their highest-ever score in the Super League era.

Salford Red Devils: Murphy, Hill, Whitehead, Warren, Connell, Brierley, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Mellor, Lewis, Chan, Foster, Wilson. Substitutes: Glover, Yates, Pye, Sangare.

Tries: Sangare (25), Glover (72).

Goals: Morgan 2/2.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Martin, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown.

Tries: Davies (2, 59), Broadbent (3), Sue (10), Burgess (29, 39, 44, 47), Martin (34, 75), Litten (37, 78), Lewis (52), Mourgue (55).

Goals: Mourgue 2/5, Martin 7/9.

Sin bin: May (26).