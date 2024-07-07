Salford Red Devils 22 Hull FC 20: Late conversion miss leaves Airlie Birds wondering what might have been
Ryan Brierley made a try-scoring comeback and Marc Sneyd celebrated his 300th Super League appearance with five vital goals as Salford edged Hull FC 22-20 to register a fourth successive win.
But Hull half-back Ben Reynolds missed a 78th-minute conversion to Lewis Martin’s try to send the game to golden point.
Full-back Brierley had sat out his team’s three previous victories with a rib injury but returned with a bang as the Red Devils cemented fifth place.
Struggling Hull, still without an away win in 2024, led 6-4 in the first half and scored four tries to their hosts’ tally of three.
But Reynolds failed to improve his team’s final two touchdowns to Salford fans’ delight.
A minute’s applause to remember Rob Burrow, took place before Super League’s only fixture of the day.
There was further recognition of the Leeds Rhinos’ legend on seven minutes as all fans united to sing: ’There’s only one Rob Burrow.’
The on-field action was less inspiring until Salford made a 27th-minute breakthrough as winger Deon Cross latched onto Brierley’s pass and touched down in the corner.
Sneyd had to wait to mark his landmark day with points, missing a difficult touchline conversion attempt
Cross then unpicked his smart finish by dropping Hull’s re-start kick before a failed Sneyd interception.
Moments later, Reynolds scythed through the home defence to register his first try for the Black and Whites.
Reynolds, who has also appeared for Featherstone Rovers and Hull KR in 2024, booted FC in front.
But it was all square at half-time as Sneyd kicked a penalty after the hooter.
Tom Briscoe’s off-the-ball challenge on Brierley also earned the veteran winger a yellow card from referee Chris Kendall.
Briscoe’s temporary absence and a game-ending injury for long-serving hooker Danny Houghton was a double blow for Simon Grix’s side.
When ex Leeds and Leigh star Briscoe returned Salford were 18-6 in front thanks to Sneyd’s converted tries for Brierley and centre Chris Hankinson.
Brierley chased and touched down Sneyd’s kick above Reynolds and teenager Logan Moy after 43 minutes.
Then rejecting a kickable penalty soon after, Salford gave the ball air for Hankinson to finish.
Young forward Denive Balmforth provided an instant response with his third try in as many games.
So, when Salford were gifted a cheap penalty on the hour Sneyd took the points on offer to move the Red Devils two scores in front again.
But final-quarter tries for Lane and Martin kept Hull in contention right until Reynolds’ ultimate miss.