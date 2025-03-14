On a night when the stars appeared to have aligned for Bradford Bulls, Salford Red Devils tore up the script with the help of two unlikely heroes.

Jayden Nikorima and former Bulls winger Ethan Ryan, who were only playing because of the hasty sale of Marc Sneyd, scored the tries that denied Bradford another Super League scalp in an entertaining Challenge Cup tie that swung back and forth.

It would be unfair to say that the Bulls blew it but the cards were stacked in their favour against a Salford outfit in disarray.

The Red Devils could only name a squad of 17 for the second week running due to salary cap restrictions and essentially had to rely on 14 men on game night.

Paul Rowley was forced to name a three-man bench due to an untimely injury to Joe Bullock before losing Chris Hankinson in the early stages.

Young forward Charlie McCurrie, meanwhile, only played the final 10 minutes.

Tipped as favourites by many before kick-off, Bradford had one foot in the quarter-finals after taking a 16-12 lead into the final quarter against depleted opposition.

But it was the part-time Championship outfit who fell away, hampered by their own ill-discipline and the physical toll of last week’s trip to France.

Salford dug deep to put their name in the hat for the next round. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Guy Armitage, Zac Fulton and Kieran Gill scored the tries that had the five-time winners dreaming of another plum tie but they showed enough to suggest they will be involved in more big games this year.

Bradford will return to the Championship better for their experiences in the cup.

After dumping out Castleford Tigers in the previous round, the Bulls had Salford on the ropes for long periods of Friday's last-16 clash.

Bradford received a wake-up call last time out in the shape of a 36-4 hammering by Toulouse Olympique and issued a spirited response.

Jayden Nikorima scores the game-breaking try. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

In the end, though, they will reflect on a chance that got away.

The Red Devils were still reeling from the sudden loss of Sneyd but the wiggle room created by his departure under the sustainability cap ultimately won them the game.

Salford opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Esan Marsters after catching the Bulls short on their right edge but were down to two subs following the loss of Hankinson to injury.

Bradford’s on-loan full-back Luke Hooley appeared destined to score when he broke clear on the halfway line, only to stumble at the last.

Bradford celebrate at Salford. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

That bought Ryan Brierley enough time to haul his opposite number down but he held on too long and saw yellow, presenting the Bulls with the perfect chance to get a foothold in the game.

Brian Noble's men were frustrated initially, Kai Morgan knocking over a penalty after the officials spotted an obstruction on a kick chase.

However, the Bulls soon made the extra man count to flip the tie on its head.

Salford made a mess of Hooley's restart to invite Bradford in and the visitors took advantage.

With Ryan at full-back to cover for Brierley, the Bulls quickly shifted the ball out to the left flank where Armitage used his height to reach out and score.

Hooley missed his touchline conversion but Bradford had their tails up.

Zac Fulton reaches out to score. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Brierley was powerless to prevent Fulton's try on his return to the field, the Bulls second-rower in the right place to claim a fumble from James Meadows' high kick and crash over.

Hooley booted the away side into a 10-6 lead but the game swung back Salford's way before half-time.

Bradford conceded a raft of penalties as the Red Devils laid siege to their line and pushed their luck too far, Meadows the man to see yellow for an innocuous challenge.

Chris Atkin had a try ruled out for obstruction on the half-time hooter to the delight of the Bradford players and their fans housed behind the posts – but the Bulls cracked straight after the interval.

With Meadows still in the sin bin, Brierley stepped his way over to give Morgan the chance to nudge the hosts back in front.

Just as Salford appeared to be taking control, back came Bradford.

A marauding Jayden Okunbor was denied by a desperate tackle on halfway but the Red Devils were in scramble mode and could not hold out, Gill streaking clear on the opposite flank to spark jubilant scenes in the away end.

If the Bulls thought they had broken Salford's resistance, they were left disappointed.

Bradford's discipline left a lot to be desired with the game on the line entering the closing stages and they paid a heavy price.

The Bulls were handed a lifeline when referee Jack Smith denied Tiaki Chan with an early penalty call but it was only a temporary reprieve, Nikorima racing over out wide with the visitors flagging.

The penalties kept coming and Bradford buckled again when Ryan finished Brierley's kick in behind.

Morgan maintained his perfect record with a touchline conversion and there was no way back for the Bulls.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Ryan, Marsters, Hankinson, Cross, Nikorima, Atkin, Hill, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Wright, Watkins, Wilson. Substitutes: Sangare, Chan, McCurrie.

Tries: Marsters (10), Brierley (44), Nikorima (63), Ryan (73)

Goals: Brierley 0/1, Morgan 5/5

Sin bin: Brierley (20)

Bradford Bulls: Hooley, Okunbor, Blake, Gill, Armitage, Meadows, Keyes, Lawrence, Souter, Pele, Fulton, Gee, Donaldson. Substitutes: Lilley, Mason, Michael, Liu.

Tries: Armitage (29), Fulton (31), Gill (54)

Goals: Hooley 2/3

Sin bin: Meadows (39)