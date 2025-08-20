Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley saddened by 'horrible' Wakefield Trinity cancellation

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity had been due to travel to the Salford Community Stadium last Sunday, only for the beleaguered Red Devils to forfeit the match citing welfare fears over a squad that would have contained just two hardened senior players.

While play-off hopefuls Wakefield are expected to be awarded a 48-0 win, that has yet to be confirmed by the Rugby Football League.

The cancellation marked the low point of a season of turmoil for Salford and raised fresh questions about whether Super League's crisis club would finish the season.

However, they plan to travel to Leigh Leopards on Friday night as scheduled after Rowley's options were bolstered by loan additions and returning players.

"It's been another challenging week," said Rowley, whose patchwork side lost 80-6 to Hull FC in their last game.

"We've probably got 18, 19 players. There's a bit of a mishmash – several wingers and not enough in another position.

"I just think the important thing is fulfilling the fixture and doing the right thing. I want to make sure we get to Leigh and put a team out.

Paul Rowley has faced unprecedented challenges this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a horrible week last week, not being able to fulfil the Wakefield game. It was a sad day for everybody – Wakefield, our club and that's how I felt as well.

"We’ve just got to get there by whatever means."

Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman have arrived on loan from Hull KR, while Leigh have given Jack Darbyshire the green light to line up for Salford.

In a twist of fate, Wakefield winger Neil Tchamambe will make his Super League debut for the Red Devils after the cancellation denied him his Trinity bow.

Joe Shorrocks has made a loan switch to Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"Most clubs are as forthcoming as they can be to help us fulfil our fixtures," added Rowley.

"They're not going to hurt themselves in doing so. They’ve got to look after themselves and I fully agree with that."

Salford's mass player exodus continued this week with the departure of Joe Shorrocks to Leeds Rhinos.

The versatile forward joined Leeds on a short-term deal until the end of 2025 but is unlikely to return to the Red Devils.

Shorrocks last featured for Salford against the Rhinos on July 18, with the move bringing an end to a period of uncertainty for the player.

"I'm just pleased for Joe to be settled," said Rowley.

"Obviously we'll miss Joe, like all the other boys who aren't here. I'm not sure how many it is now. It feels like a lifetime ago that we lined up with Tim Lafai and people like that.