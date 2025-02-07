Salford Red Devils secure Super League future on eve of 2025 season

Salford Red Devils have secured their future as a Betfred Super League club following a takeover by businessman Dario Berta.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils’ future had been throw into serious doubt over the winter after talks with a previous consortium stalled, which led to many of their star players being placed on the transfer list.

However, Berta, who is the chief executive of investment bank Matanel, has completed a full takeover – subject to Rugby Football League approval – and has cleared all club debts ahead of their 2025 Super League campaign, which they begin with a trip to St Helens on February 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Irwin, a former chief commercial officer at Salford, will return to the club in the role of chief executive.

“This is the start of a very bright and successful future for Salford Red Devils,” Berta said.

“I’m very proud to be involved, and with Chris at the helm, I feel like we have the perfect opportunity to build something special.

“Our focus and dedication now is to work together with stakeholders and fans to build sustainable success on and off the pitch for the long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad