Salford Red Devils secure Super League future on eve of 2025 season
The Red Devils’ future had been throw into serious doubt over the winter after talks with a previous consortium stalled, which led to many of their star players being placed on the transfer list.
However, Berta, who is the chief executive of investment bank Matanel, has completed a full takeover – subject to Rugby Football League approval – and has cleared all club debts ahead of their 2025 Super League campaign, which they begin with a trip to St Helens on February 15.
Chris Irwin, a former chief commercial officer at Salford, will return to the club in the role of chief executive.
“This is the start of a very bright and successful future for Salford Red Devils,” Berta said.
“I’m very proud to be involved, and with Chris at the helm, I feel like we have the perfect opportunity to build something special.
“Our focus and dedication now is to work together with stakeholders and fans to build sustainable success on and off the pitch for the long term.”
Selection restrictions, which were put in place due to their ownership crisis, will remain for their season-opening Challenge Cup third-round match against Midlands Hurricane this weekend, but will be lifted after the tie.