Bradford Bulls head coach Brian Noble insists Salford Red Devils are strong favourites for Friday's Challenge Cup tie despite the worsening crisis engulfing the Super League club.

Salford had a £1.2million salary cap reimposed after failing to meet their February payroll. While the players received their wages last week, averting a threatened strike, Paul Rowley remains hamstrung by ongoing restrictions.

After being forced to name a 17-man squad for the second week running, injuries could leave the Red Devils boss without a single sub to call upon, according to All Out Rugby League.

Chief half-back Marc Sneyd, meanwhile, has joined Warrington Wolves with immediate effect.

A tie against a depleted and winless team could be viewed as the perfect chance for Bradford to reach the quarter-finals but Noble has called on his part-time side to get their own house in order following a heavy Championship defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

"It's important that we respond this week," said Noble, whose team dumped Castleford Tigers out in the previous round.

"We can't focus on what they're doing because it's about us. The Salford situation is outside of our control. We've just got to make sure we play well.

"I know Paul, Kurt (Haggerty) and a lot of the players at Salford and I feel for the situation they're in. The reality is they'll still be able to put a team out and it'll probably cost twice or three times as much as ours.

Brian Noble savours a memorable win over Castleford in the previous round. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're clearly still the underdogs whatever team they put out. You can get distracted by information but we can't afford to be.

"We're playing a very good team, a Super League team again, so we need to be as good as we can be. We're looking forward to the challenge."

Noble spent a year in charge of Salford before being replaced by Iestyn Harris in a surprising turn of events.

On Friday, the 64-year-old returns to the Salford Community Stadium as a head coach for the first time since his departure.

Salford have endured a nightmare start to the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster ride," he said.

"I enjoyed my time at Salford. There are some great people there and they always bat above their average.

"Paul and Kurt have done an amazing job. I'm friends with them and it's sad to see what's happening to them.