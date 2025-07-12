Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers parted company with McGuire earlier this week following a dismal home loss to Huddersfield Giants – a result that left them with 13 defeats from 17 games and on course for a third successive bottom-three finish.

While Castleford were widely tipped to struggle this year with a squad short on depth and quality, Chester's biggest frustration has been their attitude.

"Our effort levels need to be a lot higher than they were against Huddersfield," said Castleford's interim head coach, who joined the club as director of rugby in May.

"We lacked any real intent or desire in the first 15-20 minutes. That's not taking anything away from Huddersfield because they did a good job on us.

"We've got to find some consistency with our team selection and performances. We had a disappointing loss against Hull KR, put in a really, really good performance against Wigan and then just fell off a cliff against Huddersfield.

"I want to see their effort levels go through the roof in training. If you can impress in training, you'll get an opportunity to play on the weekend."

Chester is set to freshen up Castleford for the date with Super League's bottom team, with Fletcher Rooney, Jeremiah Simbiken and Cain Robb all back in the mix.

Castleford are at the start of another rebuild. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Tigers twice got the better of Salford at Wheldon Road but each of their four wins under McGuire was followed by a disappointing result the following week.

While the 42-year-old ultimately paid the price with his job, Chester made it clear that the responsibility is shared.

"I sat everyone down and made it quite clear to everyone that collectively this has happened because of us," he added. "We've not been good enough.

"Myself, the staff and the players – could we have done better? Probably everyone in that room could have said they could have done a lot of things better.