In the aftermath of a disappointing result, social media can be an unforgiving place.

What should be a space for fans to express support and passion often devolves into a toxic environment full of criticism and vitriol.

From harsh comments to personal attacks, the digital world has become a place where players and coaches are under constant scrutiny, making it increasingly difficult to separate the noise from the game itself.

For his part, Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson, whose position has already been questioned after a four-game losing start in Super League, pays little attention to the online frenzy.

"It's part and parcel of the job," said Robinson.

"I started my professional career in 2002 so I know you're always going to get criticised and scrutinised by the media, your own fans and the opposition fans.

"It's something I realised pretty quickly. I went to Paris with my wife when I was 23 and it ruined my trip reading some of the Giants forums – I got slated.

"From that moment on, I've never read anything ever again about rugby league. I've got a pretty tight circle – former coaches and internationals that I lean on and take advice from – and I pretty much drown out everyone else.

Luke Robinson has faced a challenging start to life as a head coach. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"The effort and desire has been there but it makes no odds. Everybody outside our circle doesn't care about that – they want results.

"One thing I'd say is stick with us and hopefully there's some sunshine on the horizon in the not-too-distant future."

Robinson is using Leigh Leopards' late run to the play-offs in 2024 as a beacon of hope for the injury-hit Giants.

Huddersfield remain without several key players for tomorrow's trip to Salford Red Devils, including Jacob Gagai, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford.

Huddersfield were frustrated by Wakefield in the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

In the absence of a settled spine, the Giants have developed a worrying habit of losing games despite leading at the interval.

"I don't believe in coincidences in professional sport," said Robinson, whose side have lost half-time leads in all five defeats against Super League opposition.

"We started looking into it the second time it happened, whether we needed to change the personnel on the field, timings or game management.

"I think it's been game management. It's very, very difficult when you've not got your nine, one, seven and six playing who give you that.

Huddersfield have been strong starters this year but remain winless. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We need to find a remedy for it as a group because we're not getting Cluney back for seven or eight weeks and we're not getting Zac for another nine or 10 weeks at the earliest.

"It's been very, very difficult this week with the short turnaround. We haven't been on the field. It's been a case of recovery, review and patching them up making sure they're good to go.

"We've had to go through it as a group on video as opposed to actually on the field."

A date with the beleaguered Red Devils appears to offer Huddersfield the perfect chance to break their 2025 duck.

Salford remain under special measures for the battle between Super League's two winless teams, meaning Paul Rowley could name a squad of just 18 players.

The ongoing financial crisis has taken a physical and mental toll on Rowley's side but Robinson cannot afford to feel sorry for his former club.

Niall Evalds' arrival is a timely boost for the Giants. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

While it feels like a significant game for the 40-year-old, he has not lost sight of the bigger picture.

"Every game is important, which I know is a cliche in itself," said Robinson, who took the reins on a permanent basis at the end of last year. "I've always wanted to win every game, whether I'm a coach or a player.

"Certain games obviously carry a bit more significance and I'm not saying this doesn't – but anybody with half a rugby league brain understands the situation we're in with the players we have available. It'd be quite foolish to see it as a do-or-die game at this moment in time.

"Salford showed last week that they've still got a really good side. We know we've got to be on our A game."

Huddersfield's cause has been helped by the arrival of Niall Evalds from Hull KR.

The former Castleford Tigers full-back goes straight into Robinson's team for the clash with Salford in a timely boost for the Giants.

"I think he's a top-four full-back and can also play on the wing," said Robinson.

"It provides competition for places, which is what every good team has. Bringing someone of Niall's quality in adds to our squad.

"He's got a wealth of experience and is rapid. I know he's getting a little bit older but he's not lost his speed.

"He's got real good intellect regarding his defensive numbers. He started off as a runner as a young full-back but he's developed a lovely pass as well. He's just a really good rugby player.