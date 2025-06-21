Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull came into round 15 in sixth spot but a damaging defeat to Castleford Tigers raised fresh doubts about their ability to last the pace.

The Black and Whites are currently missing Will Pryce and John Asiata, two influential players who are set to be sidelined until August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright, who is also without Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane and Liam Watts among others, believes a healthy Hull can match any team but admits they may not get the chance to prove it if they fail to weather the current storm.

"A lot can happen," said the Airlie Birds boss ahead of Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils.

"We've got a fair few important players not on the field at the moment and that can really hurt you and affect how you play and the results at the end of the day.

"We're fortunate that they're all going to be back between now and hopefully the next four or five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we are at full strength, I think we can do some special things. At the moment, they're fighting hard and we're working hard for our wins.

Hull are aiming to bounce back from last week's surprise defeat to Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We had a couple of really good wins – but key players are hard to replace. It's tough but on the bright side we're not far away.

"If we can just keep sneaking along, I'm very confident at full strength that we can cause some damage."

A clash with the embattled Red Devils provides Hull with the ideal opportunity to get back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford sit rock bottom of Super League after seeing their squad dismantled in the first half of the campaign.

Salford are this season's whipping boys. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Paul Rowley's inexperienced team have conceded a whopping 602 points – an average of 43 per game – but Cartwright is not falling into the trap of underestimating the crisis club.

"It's a dangerous game," said the Australian, who represented Salford during his playing career.

"Anyone who goes there thinking it's going to be easy is in for a battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club has been to hell and back as far as survival is concerned and sometimes that can galvanise you as a group. We have to expect their best come Sunday.