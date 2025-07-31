Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That Hull KR emerged from it still top of Super League – despite heavy legs, battered bodies and fading energy – speaks volumes about their steel.

Now, recharged and refreshed after a long-awaited breather, Willie Peters' team return with a spring in their step and the chance to prove their best is still to come.

"They had a good break – and they needed it," said Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had 24 weeks straight. It was a long, tough, grinding period for them.

"There were a couple of derbies, a game against Wigan, we played Leeds and St Helens twice, and had a semi-final and a final – a lot of challenging games.

"We had one little dip against Leigh where we weren't at our best and our intensity levels weren't at their best. It's a credit to the guys how they turned up all the other weeks.

"But we've had a reset now and the most important part is what we do at the back end of the season. That's something we're looking forward to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR are top heading into their final eight games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 28-10 loss at Leigh Sports Village earlier this month marked a season low for the Robins – a tired performance that got what it deserved.

After three months without experiencing defeat, Rovers had lost twice in the space of a week following the home reverse against Leeds Rhinos.

But KR picked the right time and place to rediscover their poise, silencing the doubters with a first win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan since 2019.

"That was really important," added Peters.

Hull KR looked tired in the recent defeat to Leigh but return refreshed. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When you have a couple of losses, people start to say that the wheels have fallen off, we're wobbling and all that sort of stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we'd lost again against Catalans, what comes with that is more noise around the wheels falling off.

"It was important we got ourselves back on track with a win going into a break because you've got a long time to think about it.

"Everyone knew about us not winning in Catalans. We never spoke about it once but it was obviously there. With the team we've got, we seem to be able to overcome the challenges that are put to us. That's a credit to the group."

Salford have had a season to forget. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

On the face of it, Hull KR have the perfect return fixture against a Salford Red Devils side with just two wins to their name all year, set against the backdrop of an ongoing financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins then host Castleford Tigers before a testing run-in that features trips to Wigan Warriors, Leeds and Wakefield Trinity, in addition to home dates with St Helens, Hull FC and Warrington Wolves.

But as far as Peters is concerned, there is no let-up in Super League regardless of opposition.

"Every week is tough," he said.

"We're going away to Salford this week and they've been in a lot of games up until half-time despite the adversity. They're probably a little bit different because they don't have the same team each week but we know it'll be a challenge.

"Castleford beat Warrington and are a team that are building. The point I'm getting at is that every single week is hard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers head to Salford knowing victory would restore their four-point advantage at the top with seven rounds remaining.

To add the League Leaders' Shield to the Challenge Cup and set up the chance of completing the treble at Old Trafford, Peters knows his team must nail every detail.

"It's important now that the players put everything into being as professional as they can be," said the KR boss.

"Along with family, that's got to be their priority and the most important thing over the next 10 to 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not where you start but where you finish. We've had a great year up until now but no one remembers where you were sitting in round 20; it's where you are at the end of the season.