Hull KR boss Willie Peters is putting no extra significance on tomorrow's Magic Weekend clash with top-six rivals Salford Red Devils, stressing that it is about the process rather than the outcome at this stage of the season.

The sides are separated by only points difference in the table heading into the two-day event at St James' Park.

A defeat could see the fourth-placed Robins drop out of the play-off positions by the end of the weekend but Peters is only worried about his team nailing their performance in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's starting to get congested in the top six to eight positions," he said.

"For teams like us and Salford who want to be in that six, there's no doubt it's an important game to get two points.

"Every game is important. If we're consistent with what we've been doing and perform well, that'll put us in a good position.

"You don't start panicking at round 14. It's the back end of the year when you start talking about results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we're in a decent position from worrying about the process. That's the key to getting the result and where you want to get to."

Willie Peters' side are fourth but have work to do to keep hold of their play-off place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers got the better of Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium in February but Paul Rowley's side have won six of their last seven games after getting closer to the levels that saw them reach the Super League semi-finals in 2022.

Peters believes both teams have improved since the first meeting of the season.

"I respect Salford and the way they play," said Peters, whose side will host the Red Devils in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a team that like to play an open, free-flowing style of rugby. It's a chaotic style so there are not a lot of trends when you're coming up with a game plan.

Hull KR suffered a painful golden-point defeat to Wigan Warriors last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you play against teams like that, you've got to focus on what you can control.

"No doubt they're playing well but I'd like to think we're in a better position than when we played them in round two. We've grown as a team and are certainly getting a lot more belief and know who we are as a team."

Rovers are aiming to return to winning ways in Super League after coming out on the wrong side of close contests against Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors in the absence of Lachlan Coote and Jordan Abdull.

Peters views the Robins as a club in an in-between phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're a club and a team that are building," said Peters, who welcomes back Coote this week.

"We're not there yet and probably showed that last week when we needed to ice that game.

"Saying that, we had some key men out of our team that may have handled things a little bit differently.