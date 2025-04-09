Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: Kallum Watkins omission a mark of respect, says Brad Arthur
The ex-Rhinos captain secured a return to Headingley this week, marking the end of his five-year stint with the Red Devils.
The transfer deal has dominated the build-up to the round seven meeting between the Super League rivals but Watkins will not feature at the Salford Community Stadium.
Leeds head coach Brad Arthur has instructed the 34-year-old to watch events from a distance with a view to beginning his second spell in earnest next week.
"I always thought it was a good thing for both clubs and respectful to both clubs," said Arthur on the decision to delay Watkins' debut.
"I've told him I don't even want him to come to the game and to watch it from home on TV.
"I don't know but I'm sure there have been some difficult times for him. He can focus on being around his family and clearing his head to come back with a bit of energy for us next week.
"Out of respect to both teams, I feel like it's best that he doesn't play. I'm pretty sure Salford are of that opinion as well."
The clash with the embattled Red Devils provides Leeds with the perfect opportunity to bounce back from their frustrating defeat to Warrington Wolves before the Challenge Cup break.
Watkins became the latest in a series of high-profile departures – following the likes of Marc Sneyd and Tim Lafai out the door – while Paul Rowley remains hamstrung by a sustainability cap.
The Rhinos will face an inexperienced Salford outfit but Arthur's focus is on building on a series of strong showings.
"There's that unpredictability and risk-free, no-pressure football which is hard to prepare for," said the Australian, who is set to field Jake Connor and Matt Frawley in the halves in the absence of the injured Brodie Croft.
"But it's just about us. The last three performances we've put together have to be the minimum standard of how we play now with that level of effort, physicality and intensity.
"We've just got to improve when we're put under pressure and own those moments. When we can't own those moments, it's how we respond."
Arthur remains without the likes of Croft, Andy Ackers and Cameron Smith, while Ethan Clark-Wood is a fresh addition to the casualty list with an ankle injury that will sideline him for up to six weeks.
Teenage loose forward Presley Cassell has been named in Leeds' 21-man squad for the first time as he edges towards a first-team debut.
"Pres has been doing a good job in the lower grades," said Arthur, whose side won at Salford in February.
"He'll join us in the next week or two in full training. His name might have been there earlier but he had to fulfil education requirements.
"We don't have many more names to put on the list because the rest of the guys are injured – but he's earned his right to get his name in consideration."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.