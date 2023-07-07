Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has played down the significance of Sunday's clash with top-six rivals Salford Red Devils.

With the Rhinos four points adrift of the sixth-placed Red Devils ahead of the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium, it has the look of a must-win game for Smith's men.

But the Australian insists it will be all to play for in the final nine rounds, even if Leeds come unstuck at Salford.

"They're all big games," stressed Smith, whose side have claimed comfortable wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves in their last two outings.

"Clearly for those that watch the ladder it's a massive game – but there's a long way to go between now and the end of the season.

"We're putting huge emphasis on each week because it's the only week.

"It feels like a long time since our last game so everyone is eager to get out there and give a good account of ourselves and take another step forward."

Whereas Leeds appear to be hitting form at the right time as they look to repeat last year's late play-off charge, Salford are fresh from a third straight defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Rohan Smith's side have little room for error in the play-off battle. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But with Ryan Brierley, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers all poised to return, they will be a different proposition this week.

"Salford are a quality team," said Smith, who will be without the in-form Blake Austin due to suspension.

"They play a bit differently to everyone else and are well-coached.

"Those guys will run their team and express their identity as a team, but regardless of who is playing for Salford, they back themselves and try beat you.

The Rhinos celebrate Richie Myler's try at Warrington. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Their spine combine, they play together and move the ball play after play and in yardage more than other teams – and they have real threat with it.

"They work really hard and compete hard. They're a good team and have got their own clear identity."

Salford are widely regarded as the most entertaining side in Super League, while Leeds, too, like to express themselves.

Smith is anticipating an all-action contest to conclude round 18.

"I think there's mutual respect between the clubs and the way we go about our rugby league," he said.