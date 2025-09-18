Daryl Powell believes Wakefield Trinity are capable of emulating Hull KR after making waves on their return to Super League.

Trinity won the Championship treble in Powell's debut season and have harnessed that momentum to set up a first top-flight play-off bid since 2012.

KR's recent rise has provided a blueprint for ambitious clubs – and Powell sees the same potential in Wakefield.

"If you look at Hull KR, they've come from a similar position and have been building for a number of years," he said.

"That's the trajectory that we feel like we're on. We've started with something pretty special and it's a great story for rugby league.

"We're filling out our stadium and it's continuing to be developed. There are plans for a training ground down the track. All those things show the club is going places.

"It's just a matter of time, really. This year has given us a great foundation."

Wakefield were largely written off at the start of 2025 but have defied their long odds to mount an unexpected title challenge.

Wakefield are fully focused on finishing the job at Salford - even if Hull FC lose against Catalans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Even if their first play-off campaign in 13 years begins from the back of the field, there will be no shortage of belief.

"It'd be a pretty big stepping stone," added Powell.

"We came out of the Champ last year and were slated as big outsiders and tipped to finish bottom of the table. We've used all those motivations to get into the play-offs. We're on the cusp of that now.

"It's a great opportunity for us to go and challenge everybody. We've beaten Leigh away and beaten Leeds away – we've beaten everybody apart from St Helens in the top six.

Wakefield have enjoyed a memorable season on their return to Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We can challenge the bookmakers and our own thinking at times. It's important that we don't set any boundaries. We'll be the best we can be in this last period of the season and it'll end up where it ends up.

"We've got to get there first but there will be no pressure on us. If we do get there, the pressure will be on anybody who plays us."

Trinity head into the final round with a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Hull FC, who host Catalans Dragons tonight.

In the build-up to Friday's trip to lowly Salford Red Devils, Powell has pointed to the recent defeat by Castleford Tigers as an example of the potential pitfalls.

Daryl Powell is on the brink of becoming the first coach to lead Wakefield to the play-offs since 2012. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We had a reminder a couple of weeks back about what can happen if we don't turn up in the right mental state, so it's all about us being in the right place mentally and coming up with an outstanding performance," he said.

"There are no thoughts of anything other than completely respecting the game and Salford. They have been pretty close – they beat Warrington, were a point away from beating Catalans and were 8-4 ahead last week at Huddersfield with not long to go.

"We aren't going there thinking anything other than our best performance is 100 per cent what we need to do.