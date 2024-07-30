Sam Burgess hands Warrington Wolves contract boost ahead of crunch clash with Hull KR

The former England captain has transformed Warrington's fortunes in his first season at the helm, with the Challenge Cup finalists leading the way at the top of Super League after 19 rounds.

Burgess was contracted for next season but the club have moved quickly to tie the 35-year-old down for an additional 12 months amid talk of NRL interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's great to extend my time at the club," said the Dewsbury native, whose side are level on points with the Robins at the Super League summit.

"I love the town and the community and both me and my family are really enjoying our time here. The support from the board has been fantastic and the fans have been brilliant with me.

"We"re heading in the right direction and I felt two years wasn’t enough and a third gives us more scope to plan with what we’re building here."

The announcement comes a year to the day since Daryl Powell's sacking following eight defeats in nine games for the Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said: "We are delighted to have secured Sam for a further 12 months.

Sam Burgess has had a big impact at Warrington. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"At a fans event at the beginning of the season, having seen in the pre-season how Sam operated, I promised our supporters that we would have a team this town and community can be proud of. It’s fair to say he has absolutely delivered on that.