Sam Lisone's first words after agreeing to join Hull FC from Leeds Rhinos
The Rhinos had hoped to keep Lisone at Headingley but the powerhouse prop has instead opted for a switch to the MKM Stadium on a two-year deal.
Lisone, who represented New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, has been a regular in his two and a half seasons with Leeds, scoring 13 tries in 67 appearances.
The 31-year-old is now set to continue his Super League adventure on the other side of Yorkshire after being sold the Hull vision by Cartwright and former Titans team-mate Herman Ese’ese.
"I've spoken to Herman quite a bit about the move and John Cartwright told me how much he wanted me to come to the club over the phone," said Lisone.
"I've always enjoyed coming over to Hull to play. The FC fans are always making loads of noise and I can’t wait for that.
"For me, I'm just focused on playing my best footy for the rest of the year for Leeds. Hopefully I'll be able to carry on my form for Hull FC next year."
Lisone becomes Hull's first confirmed signing for the 2026 campaign as the club look to build on a promising debut season under John Cartwright.
Director of rugby Gareth Ellis believes the addition of the powerful forward represents a strong start to the club's recruitment drive.
"We are absolutely delighted to add Sam to our ranks for 2026," said Ellis. "He is a key piece of recruitment for the club for the next two seasons.
"Sam will not only bring great size, power and skill to our ranks – he's also a brilliant character and exactly the sort of individual we're keen to add to our ranks.
"He will undoubtedly become one of our leadership figures and lead from the front with his actions both on and off the field.
"I know he is excited for a new challenge and will relish the chance to play in front of the Faithful, who I'm sure will quickly take him to their heart."
