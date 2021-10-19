Samisoni Langi extends his stay with Catalans Dragons after rejecting a move to Wakefield Trinity

The 28-year-old centre apologised to Trinity last month for reneging on an agreement to join the Belle Vue outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield received a compensation fee after accepting the player’s decision to not make the move to Trinity for 2022 as previously agreed.

NEW DEAL: For Catalans Dragons' Samisoni Langi. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Langi was part of the Catalans side that lost the 2021 Super League Grand Final to St Helens and said: “My family and I are happy to be extending our stay for another year.

“I am proud to be able to represent this great region. It’s been our home for the last four years and I am happy to still call it that. This team is where I feel my journey truly began. One more dance to go.”

The Tongan international has made 80 Super League appearances for Catalans since making the move from Leigh Centurions in 2017.

After revealing he would not be joining Wakefield, Langi said last month: “I would like to formally apologise to Michael Carter, the board of Directors, sponsors and supporters of the Wakefield Trinity club for letting them down when I had agreed to terms in principle, and more importantly their time wasted on me and the effort they had gone to.

REJECTED OFFER: Langi apologised after he reneged on an agreement to join Wakefield last month. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Unfortunately, at this point in time, my heart just wasn’t in it to make the move right now and I wouldn’t have been able to give my all for the Red, White and Blue. I’m a player who wears my heart on my sleeve and I wasn’t able to be 100 per cent committed.

“It’s been a very stressful past few weeks and I believe I’m an honest and upfront person, but the way I’ve handled things has not been good on my behalf and this has been a big learning curve for me.

“I am sincerely sorry for the inconvenience of my actions and any losses that may have been incurred on my decision.”

Of Langi's decision to remain in France, Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: “Samisoni has had a great season and we are happy to extend his deal.