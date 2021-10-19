Wakefield Trinity winger signs two-year contract extension at Belle Vue

NEW DEAL: For Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The winger's current contract was set to expire this autumn but his future has now been resolved with the 22-year-old's performances in 2021 rewarded with a new deal.

Kershaw made 19 appearances for Trinity last year and scored five tries. He made his debut for the club in 2019 as he produced a man-of-the-match display against Leeds Rhinos.

HEAD COACH: Willie Poching. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He picked up an ACL injury in the club's penultimate game of the campaign but will get plenty of opportunities to play for Wakefield again as he continues his recovery during the off-season.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the club for showing their faith in me with this deal,” said Kershaw.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a great end to the season for me picking up the injury, but I feel like I have shown what I can do and with a two-year extension, I’ve got plenty of time to get back fully fit and prove myself again.

“I have plenty of hard work ahead of me in my road to recovery, but it’s a challenge I’m going full throttle at. I love playing for this club and I’m already looking forward to pulling that jersey on again.”

Head coach Willie Poching is delighted to have secured Kershaw's services for another two seasons and believes the will return from injury a better player.

“It’s fantastic news that we are able to secure Lee’s signature," said Poching.

“He’s another of our homegrown talents and he showed this year that he has some great football ahead of him.