The 28-year-old was placed on report after catching Tonga’s David Fifita in the face with a forearm during Samoa’s 20-18 quarter-final victory in Warrington on Sunday.

But an independent judiciary tribunal overturned his ban at a hearing on Tuesday night to leave him available for this weekend’s last-four tie at the Emirates Stadium.

England stunned Samoa 60-6 in the opening match of the tournament at St James’ Park in Newcastle. The Pacific Island nation had been highly fancied ahead of the delayed tournament and have reached their first World Cup semi final.

Samoa captain Junior Paulo, has been cleared to face England on Saturday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“Junior has been fantastic. He’s a genuine leader of men and to have him out there is important,” said Samoa assistant coach Lee Radford before the player’s ban was overturned.