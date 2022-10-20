Scotland star Kane Linnett on facing homeland and why Hull KR will be stronger in 2023

The Hull KR back-rower is set to start against his homeland at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night as the Bravehearts aim to right the wrongs of last week's shock defeat by Italy.

It is not new territory for Linnett, who was part of the Scotland team that lost 54-12 to Australia in the 2016 Four Nations.

"I've done it before and just want to enjoy the experience of playing against the best players in the world again," the 33-year-old told The Yorkshire Post. "I played with and against a few of them back in the NRL so it's not too strange.

"They've got threats all over the field and every single player is a superstar.

"(James) Tedesco out the back is everywhere in the game. Him and their halves pairing – (Nathan) Cleary and (Cameron) Munster – have obviously got really good kicking games and are always a threat with the ball.

"I'll be going out there to do my best and enjoy the experience."

Scotland were never likely to qualify from a group that also contains Fiji – semi-finalists at the previous three tournaments – but the loss to Italy came as a shock to the system.

Kane Linnett cuts a dejected figure during the defeat by Italy. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

After underestimating the Azzurri, Nathan Graham's side are desperate to do the country proud against the defending champions.

"We didn't perform the way we wanted to and Italy were probably a bit better than what we thought," said Linnett.

"It was a tough one to take. All the boys were disappointed because we've got high standards.

"We're up against it against the best team in the world this week but we need to put a bit of pride back in the jersey. We need to walk off the field knowing we've done our best. If you do that, you can walk off with your head held high."

Kane Linnett, left, played against Australia six years ago. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In all likelihood, Linnett has two more games to go of a campaign that began with a pre-season friendly at Dewsbury Rams on January 21, although he did miss several months with a biceps injury.

The forward will take a break once he completes his international commitments before getting started under new Rovers head coach Willie Peters.

Linnett, who is looking forward to his fifth season in Super League with Hull KR, believes the club will be stronger for their recruitment drive, which includes the signings of Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue.

"I've been in touch with him (Peters) a fair bit over the last couple of weeks," said Linnett.

"I know he's pumped for the new season and has got a lot planned for us in pre-season.

"I'll take a bit of a break after the World Cup but I'm definitely keen to get into it. There are a few new faces and it's a fresh start with the boys.

"The acquisitions the club have made were in areas we needed to strengthen. Our middle is going to be a lot bigger and stronger next year. That's one area we needed to boost and get a little bit more depth.