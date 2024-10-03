Shaun Lunt recalls Million Pound Game experience as Hull KR bid to complete turnaround

Craven Park has hosted important games in its 35-year history but there are none bigger than a semi-final for the right to play at Old Trafford.

Willie Peters' team have the opportunity to write their names into Hull KR folklore on Friday night when they host Warrington Wolves with a Grand Final place on the line.

Up until this week, it could have been argued that the 2016 Million Pound Game stood alone as the most significant fixture held at a stadium that replaced Old Craven Park in 1989.

There will be the same stress and anxiety as eight years ago, only this time the club's survival is not under threat.

Hull KR are the club they are now because of what they went through in 2016 but hope was in short supply after Salford Red Devils staged an astonishing comeback to consign the Robins to the Championship.

Such was the emotion generated by a controversial fixture that has since been scrapped, the afternoon is a blur to Shaun Lunt.

"It was all doom and gloom at the time," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was really surreal. It was the first time it was two Super League sides and the loser goes down because Leigh had already got promotion.

Josh Mantellato is consoled as he leaves the field following the Million Pound Game. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I can't really remember much of the start or the game itself but obviously remember them scoring the two tries in about 90 seconds right at the end.

"I can remember my own family crying when the whistle went and spectators being on the pitch. It was crackers.

"It's something I certainly won't forget. It was a really bad year but it's been great to see Hull KR's resurgence. How they’ve rebuilt has been phenomenal."

The revival would not have been possible without the efforts of Lunt and the rest of the players that vowed to get KR back to Super League.

Hull KR will be roared on by the East Stand on Friday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When all the contracts became void, Lunt was the first player to agree to stay with the relegated Robins before leading a united squad to promotion as captain to change the mood at Craven Park.

"It was sad to see so many good people struggling," added Lunt.

"I was part of the team that got the club relegated and wanted to pay them back. I had offers to go elsewhere but stayed because I wanted to help them get back into Super League.

"It turned out to be one of the best and most memorable seasons I had in my 17-year career.

Hull KR's Shaun Lunt in action during the Million Pound Game. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's a club I hold very close to my heart. I'm very proud to have played for Hull KR. I felt like I belonged there.

"The fans have copped a lot of s**t over the years off the Black and Whites so it's great for my friends, Neil (Hudgell, owner) and the club that Hull is red and white now.

"We took some hammer when we got relegated and lost at Wembley. It's good to see the shoe on the other foot."

Whereas the 2016 Million Pound Game was a big fixture for the wrong reasons, Friday's semi-final showdown offers Rovers a prize that was once a pipedream: a maiden Grand Final appearance.

The Robins improved their chances of reaching Old Trafford for the first time by finishing second and securing home advantage.

KR have turned Craven Park into a fortress under Peters, suffering just one defeat in normal time during the regular season.

Hull KR proved their title credentials at Leigh last month. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Lunt, though, has seen enough from Rovers to suggest they would have been strong contenders for Old Trafford whether the semi-final was at home or away.

"I watched them in the game at Wigan and thought they would have won that if those two sin bins didn't happen," he said.

"The game at Leigh the week after was a really big game but they went and smashed them.

"I honestly don't think Hull KR need that home advantage. Of course it's going to play a massive part because the fans are unbelievable but if they win that game, it's not going to be because of home advantage; it's because they are the better side.

"On the night, though, it will be one of the best atmospheres you'll come across in rugby league."

Warrington are the team standing in the way of Rovers and a historic Old Trafford appearance, just as they were in 2015 when Lunt and his team-mates got the better of the Wire in the Challenge Cup semi-final to reach Wembley for the first time in 29 years.

Although he expects the Wolves to pose a formidable challenge, Lunt is convinced the Robins will get the job done.

"They've been the second best team all year and were right up there with Wigan," he said.

"I'd put my mortgage on them this week. However, saying that, Warrington are going to be very hard to beat.

