Shaun Wane acknowledges England reality ahead of Ashes opener against Australia

England head coach Shaun Wane has told his players that only a career-best performance will be enough to secure a long-overdue win over Australia.

The old foes renew their Ashes rivalry at Wembley on Saturday afternoon after a 22-year hiatus.

England have waited eight years to avenge their narrow defeat to the Kangaroos the last time they met in the 2017 World Cup final, missing out on a rematch in the most recent tournament on home soil following a shock semi-final loss to Samoa.

That remains the only blemish on Wane's competitive record but he acknowledges the hosts must reach new heights to beat Australia for the first time since 2006.

"We need 17 players to have their best-ever game," admitted Wane. "That's the level of quality in the Australian team.

"But we have players who can do that. They know how good they need to be to win the game. To go to Everton 1-0 up would be fantastic.

"It's going to take an almighty performance from us to do that."

To underline the challenge facing Wane's men, Australia have won 13 successive series since a team from these shores last claimed the bragging rights over a three-match rubber in 1970.

Shaun Wane, left, has delivered a firm message to George Williams, right, and the rest of his England side. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The formidable Kangaroos return to the scene of their 12th World Cup triumph in England in 2022, strengthened by the emergence of Brisbane Broncos superstar Reece Walsh.

Australia are building towards next year's title defence on home soil but head coach Kevin Walters stressed they are not looking beyond England.

"It's not so much an audition for the World Cup as it is prime time," said Walters, who toured with the Kangaroos as a player in the 1990s.

"When I got the job and mentioned the Ashes to the players, they were very excited by it all. It's just great for this generation of players.

Kevin Walters has prepared the Kangaroos for a hostile environment. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've skipped a generation – both England and Australia players – to participate in these sorts of games and these sorts of series. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance for some of these players and the staff involved.

"It's certainly a different style of football that is played. It's much tougher and much more physical. Our boys have got to be ready for that."

While Walters named his 17 for the Wembley opener early in the week, his opposite number has kept his cards closer to his chest.

Wane trimmed his 24-man squad to 19 on Thursday and will officially declare his team just before kick-off.

Mikey Lewis is preparing for the biggest game of his fledgling international career. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

He has, however, confirmed that Hull KR star Mikey Lewis has won the race to partner captain George Williams in the halves, while former Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout will make his international debut.

"I'm a big Harry Smith fan," said Wane. "I've always picked Harry.

"But I think at the end of the season Mikey's form has been better. His kicking game has improved – everything I've asked Mikey to improve on over the last few years, he has done.

"I'm a man of my word and I've done what I said I would do. Owen Trout is going to play. There are a few players I'm excited about – and Mikey is one of them.

"But we're up against the best of the best from a competition (the NRL) I love. Australia are a very dangerous team. It's going to be very attritional.