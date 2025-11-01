Shaun Wane 'couldn't care less' about England future in bid to avoid Ashes whitewash

England boss Shaun Wane insists he "couldn't care less" about his future, stressing that his only objective is to avoid an Ashes whitewash.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia wrapped up the series with a game to spare thanks to a 14-4 win at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, leaving the hosts chasing a consolation victory in next week's final Test.

Wane's position is under scrutiny 12 months out from the World Cup but finding a way to break Australia's hold over England remains his sole focus.

"I've not thought about me personally," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only thing I'm thinking about is getting my players to perform. We have to finish this series 2-1 now.

"I don't want to finish the series 3-0. That's my obsession. Whatever happens with me, I couldn't care less.

"That needs to be our obsession, starting tonight and into tomorrow’s review. Who wants it the most will get the win next week."

England produced an improved performance in the second Test but could find no way through Australia's stubborn rearguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England show their disappointment at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Nathan Cleary and Harry Smith traded penalties in a hard-fought first half before the Kangaroos broke the game open through tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young.

Reece Walsh's late sin-binning – the third yellow card of the match following an early altercation between Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Dom Young – gave England hope but they failed to test Australia, ending their hopes of a first Ashes victory since 1970.

"I'm proud of the majority of the game," said Wane.

"I thought we were good for 70 minutes but the switch-off for 10 minutes after half-time hurt us. We did a lot of good things today, just not enough.

England went close several times in the first half. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"They've won it and we've not. It hurts. It's so disappointing. I'm devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm proud that the players had a dig but so disappointed with that after half-time, which cost us dearly. I'm really hurt at the moment."

Wane made five changes to the side that fell flat at Wembley and got the desired response from his players.

But for all their physicality, England lacked the imagination to break Australia down.

England took it to Australia in a bruising encounter. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I wanted to see more thrown at them," added Wane. "They defended really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing I wanted was for us to build pressure in the game. We didn't do that last week and I felt we did this week.

"But a bit of detail in attack was lacking."

Mikey Lewis – fresh from guiding Hull KR to the treble – dropped to the bench to make way for Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith and was only introduced with 12 minutes to go.

Wane defended the decision to give the playmaker a brief cameo at hooker.

"That's enough for Mikey to make an impact," said Wane.