Shaun Wane urges England to make it a 'proper Test match' in Ashes rallying cry

Shaun Wane has challenged England to take the fight to Australia – and leave the Kangaroos in no doubt they have been in a "proper Test match".

The hosts are battling to keep the Ashes alive this weekend after suffering a limp 26-6 defeat in the Wembley opener.

England created several chances but failed to take them and were punished by their rivals in a one-sided second half.

Wane has issued a rallying cry to his players as the series moves to Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"I want my team to go out and for it to look like a proper Test match," he said.

"Last week didn't look like a Test match to me. It wasn't physical and they were better in many areas. This week has to look like a real Test match.

"We need to give a better account of ourselves. I've got some really good players so it could be very, very different – but we need to be better in so many areas."

Wane has wielded the axe, dropping St Helens full-back Jack Welsby and Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard from his final 19 for the second Test.

Shaun Wane has called on England to go out all guns blazing in the second Test. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

AJ Brimson – an Australian who switched his international allegiance earlier this year through his mother's English heritage – is poised to make his debut as Welsby's replacement, while Leeds Rhinos back-rower Kallum Watkins and Halifax-born loose forward Morgan Smithies are also expected to feature.

In another change to the spine, Wigan half-back Harry Smith has been recalled to offer England more control.

Asked what will be different on Saturday, Wane said: "We'll challenge them in more areas and end our sets better.

"The knock-on effect from doing that is huge. We just put ourselves under so much pressure last week.

AJ Brimson chats to Shaun Wane ahead of his international debut at Everton. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We'll have a bit more focus and a bit more direction on how and where we finish our attacking sets and where we start our defensive sets.

"We didn't have control of that at Wembley. Hopefully this Saturday is a bit different. The organisational side of things will be crucial."

Smith's return alongside captain George Williams means a new role for Hull KR playmaker Mikey Lewis as an interchange.

"Mikey is a great player with a great kicking game," added Wane. "He performed great at the back end of the year.

England are fighting to keep the series alive this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He can play hooker off the bench. That's another position Mikey can play. He covers nine. He can play six, seven, and one. We're trying to look for a really balanced 17."

Rovers team-mate Jez Litten has been promoted to the nine shirt after impressing off the bench at Wembley.

Former Castleford Tigers hooker Daryl Clark – a starter in the first Test – misses out altogether as part of the reshuffle for the must-win clash on Merseyside.

"Jez will bring energy," said Wane.

"He's good out of nine and kicks well. I thought he played really well off the bench. He gave us a good lift.

"He’s without a doubt been the best nine this year. He went into that game as the best nine in the comp and came on and backed that up.

"I've always picked Daz but we have to win on Saturday, end of. There's desperation. We have to win.