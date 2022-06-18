Shaun Wane has won two of his three games in charge. (Picture: SWPix.com)

In the absence of several injured players and with his NRL contingent still unavailable, Wane fielded four debutants against the Combined Nations All Stars.

Huddersfield Giants centre Jake Wardle - one of those enjoying his first taste of international rugby league - marked the occasion with a memorable try.

Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman won the man of the match but Wane was at pains to stress that even he is not guaranteed a place in his team for the World Cup.

Jake Wardle scored one of England's three tries. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I'm not sure John is one of them," said Wane.

"I'd say three or four are nailed on. When I say the door is open I genuinely mean that and I proved that with Jake Wardle today.

"I honestly am not bothered what people think. I know and listen to my coaches who are well educated and I watch all the games.

"If someone is playing really well it is an open door. Anyone can force their way into the England team and that's a real positive for our competition.

England avenged last year's defeat to the All Stars. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I thought Sam Tomkins did some good things today and other things that were ordinary. He'd be pretty much nailed on at full-back - but if his form dips, he'll be out. The players wouldn't expect anything else.

"I think it's exciting. Jake Wardle will read that comment and think, 'I'm going to play really well for Huddersfield'. I'll pick players who are flying."

England moved the ball around in the mid-season international at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and had some joy in taking juice out of a big All Stars pack.

Wane will employ similar tactics at the World Cup as he looks to play to England's strengths.

"It was a good game against a good team," he said.

"I thought we did some really good things overall, just a few things we need to get better at but more good than bad. Stuff we've practised over the last 12 months we did really well.

"It's how we attack, our shape on early plays and things like that, where we can take advantage of playing the English way and we did that in patches today.

"We're not the biggest nation. We don't have 125-kilo blokes so we have to play to the strengths of our players.