A new hybrid pitch at Halifax’s Shay Stadium is ready for the football season’s new kick-off and welcomed by the professional sports clubs which use it, and a potential buyer.

Built to FIFA standards, the mix of grass and synthetic material provides a high-quality surface, safeguarding the ongoing playing of football and rugby league at the stadium, Calderdale Council said.

Following last year’s budget decision by the council to divest itself of the stadium soon, options for its future including a potential sale to Huddersfield Giants ruby league club owner Ken Davy, are expected to be decided in October.

Mr Davy, as well as representatives of the two professional clubs which use the Shay, football’s FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club, have welcomed completion of the new pitch.

An overhead view of the Shay Stadium, Halifax, where a new pitch and drainage has been laid. Picture: Calderdale Council

Issues with the old one included poor drainage and water-logging, resulting in Town having to play some home games over the border in Lancashire at one point last year.

Work has seen the old surface fully removed, and the rebuilding, re-layering and re-seeding of a brand new pitch surface. This has included new drainage and laser grading to ensure accurate levels.

Ready for action for the new football season, the pitch is more durable and more weather-resistant, has a consistent playing surface and reduced maintenance needs, and recovers faster while keeping the look of natural grass, says the council.

Carried out by Chappelow Sports Turf Ltd , work was mainly funded by a grant from the Football Foundation, with remaining cost shared by Calderdale Council, Halifax Panthers RLFC and FC Halifax Town.

The new pitch at Halifax's Shay Stadium is ready. Picture: Calderdale Council

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said upgrading the Shay pitch means greater playing certainty and quality for the clubs and fans.

“It’s been quite a feat, battling challenges like heavy downpours and old drawings making it tricky to locate the culvert needed for the new drainage.

“All the hard teamwork and meticulous attention to detail has paid off, with the pitch looking luscious and ready for action.

“As a fitting legacy, I’m pleased that some of the old pitch now has a new home at Heath RUFC, bringing benefits to the local community,” she said.

Damian Clayton, chief executive officer of Halifax Panthers, said the team were excited to return home to The Shay on September 7 for their final scheduled home fixture of the season against Widnes.

“The new hybrid surface is a top-quality pitch that truly reflects our best in class ambitions — proud, professional, and built for the future,” he said.

David Bosomworth, Chair of FC Halifax Town, said getting the new pitch has been four years in the making and “it will be a total relief and pleasure to enjoy a pitch that is fit for purpose.

“A huge thank you needs to go to the Football Foundation for the provision of the grant and to all others who have made this project come to realisation.

“Hopefully days of being glued to the weather forecast may now be a thing of the past!”

Ken Davy said he was delighted to see how well the new pitch has progressed.