Sheffield Eagles lift Mark Aston suspension and launch search for new head coach

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed that club legend Mark Aston will stay on in a new temporary role pending an appeal against a suspension issued by the Rugby Football League.

The 57-year-old, who inspired Sheffield to Challenge Cup glory in 1998 and celebrated his 700th match as head coach earlier this year, has been tasked with raising commercial revenue and sponsorship while acting as a club ambassador and a central figure in the Eagles Foundation.

A new head coach will be appointed for the 2025 Championship season with a view to Aston becoming the director of rugby.

Aston is currently banned from coaching in rugby league or holding any senior position within the sport until April 30, 2026 after being found guilty of breaching the RFL's player welfare rules.

It was alleged that Matty Marsh played for Sheffield in their Challenge Cup tie against Wigan Warriors in March without the necessary medical clearance to return from a head injury, a claim Aston vehemently denies.

Aston is contesting the punishment on the basis that it was a procedural error, with the correct paperwork not filed after he was informed on the morning of the match that Marsh was available to play.

Fresh from winning his battle for an independent hearing, the Eagles stalwart has had his club suspension lifted.

"I am grateful to the club's board of directors for agreeing to a temporary change in role and allowing me to continue my association with Sheffield Eagles," said Aston.

Mark Aston continues his long association with the Eagles. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It has been a very challenging time for all and I recognise that the club now needs some certainty over the head coach position.

"The players deserve certainty as do the supporters and sponsors. We all want what is best for Sheffield Eagles.

"I am looking forward to getting stuck into my temporary new role and continuing to take this club forward."

The Eagles have stressed that the door is not closed to Aston for a return as head coach in the future.

The Sheffield stalwart is appealing against the 18-month ban served on him by the Rugby Football League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

However, the new head coach "will have the full backing of all parties to ensure they can be successful in their role for the duration of their tenure".

"We are very pleased to be able to support Mark Aston’s continued involvement with Sheffield Eagles and to be able to reach an agreement with Mark which also brings certainty to the men's head coach position whilst also retaining Mark’s skills and knowledge across the business," read a statement on behalf of the board of directors.