Sheffield Eagles sign five-year deal for new home

Mark Aston (CEO - Sheffield Eagles), Ricard Caborn (Project Lead - Legacy Park Ltd) and Stephen Marriott (Operations Director - Scarborough Group International) at the Community Stadium.

Since leaving Don Valley Stadium in 2013, the South Yorkshire club has been based at five different venues, including playing their home games at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium last season for a second time having originally done so in 2015.

However, the Betfred Championship club will start the new campaign back at the Olympic Legacy Park - the site of the former Don Valley ground and where they played from 2018 to 2020 - with building work at the Community Stadium due to be completed in March.

Sheffield's first game there is scheduled for Friday April 10 (3pm).

The Stadium’s owner, Scarborough Group International (SGI), announced the five-year partnership.

Eagles general manager Liam Claffey said: "We’re extremely delighted to have entered into a five-year commercial agreement with Scarborough Group International to confirm the Community Stadium as the new home of Sheffield Eagles.

"We are looking forward to re-establishing our base in the city of Sheffield once again.

“Now that the deal is signed our focus is on working with Scarborough Group International to ensure we’re able to deliver the best game day experience for our supporters, corporate partners and community stakeholders, and we look forward to welcoming them all to the Community Stadium in the coming months.”

The three-storey, covered grandstand with initial seating for 758 spectators and total capacity for up to 3,900, alongside 23,000 sq ft of commercial space and ancillary facilities, is nearing completion and the stadium will also be available for community use.

SGI operations director Stephen Marriott added: "Sheffield Eagles have a strong and growing fan base in the city, and this, combined with the investment we've made into our Community Stadium will give fans more opportunities to experience the action at a first-class venue.