Sheffield Eagles suspend Mark Aston as long-serving coach prepares to face RFL tribunal

Legendary former player Aston, who has been in charge of the Eagles since 2000, has been stood down together with physio Mick Heys on a 'no-fault basis' until the conclusion of an operational rules tribunal.

Assistant coaches Simon Brown and Keith Senior are set to take the reins in Aston's absence, starting with this weekend's South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster.

Sheffield are third in the Championship following Sunday's 78-24 demolition of Whitehaven.

"The Sheffield Eagles board of directors were recently made aware of an investigation by the Rugby Football League concerning a medical compliance matter which has resulted in the club head coach Mark Aston and physio Mick Heys being called to face an operational rules tribunal," read the club statement.

"Following discussions with the RFL and a meeting of the board, the club has moved to suspend Mark Aston and Mick Heys from their duties, on a no fault basis, until the operational rules tribunal has taken place, effective immediately. All parties are working co-operatively with the RFL ahead of the operational rules tribunal.

"Interim arrangements to cover the suspended staff will come from within the existing coaching team with both members of staff being offered welfare support during this time.