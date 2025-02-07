As soon as Sheffield Eagles were paired with Wigan Warriors in this year's Challenge Cup, the talk about 1998 began.

The clubs have met several times since that famous day at Wembley – even as recently as last year – and the narrative is, understandably, always centred on the greatest cup upset of all time.

Mark Aston was the hero of Sheffield's finest hour and is a bona fide club legend. However, he is now in the background and there is a new man at the helm with a fresh perspective.

Rather than fall back on past glories, Craig Lingard wants to create a fresh story with the class of 2025.

"I've not mentioned it ('98) at all," said Lingard.

"The clubs have played a few times since then so I think that one has been done to death.

"We've got to try and create our own atmosphere and environment instead of looking back. That can be brilliant but when it's been done before, you can go over old ground too much and it loses its impact.

"Any message we give them has to be relevant to us."

Craig Lingard is preparing Sheffield to face the best club side in the world. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Sheffield's cause has not been helped by a raft of injuries which have left Lingard without a recognised hooker.

New signings Morgan Smith, Corey Johnson and Reiss Butterworth are on the sidelines alongside full-back Matty Marsh.

Against the best club side in the world and the holders of all four trophies, the part-time Eagles head into the third-round tie with a 'nothing to lose' mentality.

"With Sheffield playing Wigan away last year and running them fairly close, as good as Wigan are we're not going into it with any significant fears," said Lingard.

2 May 1998: Sheffield Eagles Captain Paul Broadbent lifts the trophy aloft after the Silk Cut Challenge Cup final against Wigan Warriors at Wembley Stadium in London. Sheffield won the match 17-8. (Credit: Mike Hewitt/Allsport)

"It's an old cliché but it's a free hit for us. Nobody is expecting us to win or do anything, really.

"We've not got the pressure on us that you'd maybe expect in a game like this. The players are looking forward to it.

"We've got a few out injured and a few people out of position but we're treating it for what it is: a cup game that nobody expects us to win.

"We're building for the league season – and that's our priority."

Bevan French has been named in the squad to face Sheffield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

While Sheffield are realistic about their prospects on the field, it is the biggest occasion in the short history of Olympic Legacy Park.

The Eagles are keen to seize the opportunity presented by a rare visit from the world club champions.

"We're looking to get it packed out and show what it could be like if Sheffield eventually get back to Super League," said Lingard.

"We've got some sponsors coming down to show that there is the potential there to have some big crowds and some big days down here."

Wigan's 21-man squad is evidence that the holders are taking Sheffield seriously.

Ethan Havard, Abbas Miski and Jake Wardle will sit out the tie but Matt Peet is set to field the rest of his frontline players for the Warriors' first competitive match of the year.

"Regardless of what squad they name, it's always going to be a strong team," said Lingard.

"They've got a few people towards the end of the squad numbers but I wouldn't expect there to be too many people outside the top 20 playing.

"We're going into it with a competitive mindset but when you play against any team in Super League, let alone somebody like Wigan, there's always that potential that if you're off your game a couple of per cent, they can exploit it massively.

"We need to make sure we're on it at 100 per cent and try to be competitive for as long as possible because if you get to the hour mark and it's still fairly close, who knows what can happen.