Shock contender emerges for Rugby League World Cup glory as England named as FIFTH favourites

Australia go into the tournament fourth in the latest world rankings but that owes much to their international inactivity, with the holders – who have won 11 of the 15 World Cups – well fancied to retain their title.

New Zealand, who won the title in 2008, top the rankings and will be out to put a miserable 2017 behind them after they failed to reach the semi-finals.

Samoa have named an incredibly-strong squad, with six players from NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers in the side. They are the favourites to win in the tournament opener against England on Saturday.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Shaun Wane, Head Coach of England reacts prior to the International Friendly match between England and Fiji at AJ Bell Stadium on October 07, 2022 in Salford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

England have the home advantage but a defeat to Samoa on Saturday could mean a last-eight tie against Tonga – who defeated Great Britain in 2019 and emerged as a force to be reckoned with ahead of the 2017 tournament – almost shocking England in a dramatic semi-final.

Samoa coach Matt Parish admits his team will be under-prepared for their opening World Cup game against England.

England coach Shaun Wane has labelled the Pacific Islanders favourites for the game at St James’ Park and the bookmakers agree but Parish insists the odds are stacked against his side and says he is more concerned with the finish than the start of the tournament.

“The one on the 19th of November is probably a bit more important than this one but they’re all important, they’re World Cup games,” said Parish earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: The Men's Rugby League World Cup 2021 trophy is seen on display during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

“I’m confident we’re going to get better as the competition goes on.”

England coach Shaun Wane has welcomed the rise of Tonga and Samoa, with four genuine challengers to Australia’s crown entering the competition.

“They’ve made this tournament the most competitive one there has been,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be great for the spectators. Nobody really knows who’s going to win whereas in the past that’s not been the case. I’m happy there’s a really good spread. Every single game is going to be a real test.

“We’ve always been the underdog and will be again this weekend. That’s when we’re at our best.”

Rugby League World Cup Winner

Australia – 8/13

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand – 3/1

Samoa – 10/1

Tonga – 12/1

England – 14/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiji – 125/1

Papua New Guinea – 250/1

Cook Islands – 500/1

France – 500/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland – 500/1

Italy – 1000/1

Lebanon – 1000/1

Scotland – 1000/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales – 1000/1

Greece – 2500/1