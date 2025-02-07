James Clark has stressed that Goole Vikings must play the long game after sacrificing a dream start to life as a professional club at Victoria Pleasure Ground.

The Vikings' reward for winning at London Broncos on their competitive debut in the Challenge Cup was a home tie against Super League side Wakefield Trinity in round three. However, the game came too soon for the League One newcomers, who have begun the process of bringing their stadium up to standard.

With demolition of the old stand beginning on Monday, the club were forced to reverse the fixture to Belle Vue to ensure spectator safety and maximise attendance.

"It was the right decision but it would have been such a fantastic occasion for our first home match," said Vikings director Clark.

"The real disappointment is for the fans and the people of Goole. They really got behind us in the second round – messages flooded in, pubs were packed with supporters and our social media channels were overwhelmed with excited people. That’s exactly why we took on this project.

"How good would it have been to give them the chance to come down to the VPG and watch a Super League team in action against the Vikings? But the reality is with the short turnaround between rounds and the extensive work under way at the ground, it just wasn't practical or safe.

"As disappointing as it is, we’ve got to stay focused on the long-term vision. In 12 months, we'll have a fantastic new facility that will allow us to host games like this more regularly. It's short-term pain for long-term gain."

There were fears that Goole had missed out on a money-spinner when the tie was switched. However, the change has benefited the club, if not the town itself.

Goole had to move their home tie to Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's not the end of the world for us," said former Hull FC chief executive Clark.

"We would have loved to host Wakefield at the VPG, not just for the club but the wider community. The fans would have used the local pubs, restaurants and shops, and that’s something we will deliver in the future.

"That said, the crowd we could have safely accommodated would have been tiny. Given the circumstances, it was a far better option to go to Wakefield and allow as many fans as possible to attend.

"With our current stadium limitations, this set-up will probably be more financially viable for both clubs. Cup matches are shared gates so from that perspective, it works out better.

James Clark joined Goole after leaving Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The real frustration is not being able to give the town a huge event to celebrate – but we'll get another chance, I'm sure."

Goole have enjoyed a whirlwind start to their journey as a professional club, following a trip to the Broncos with a game against the side that replaced them in Super League.

Saturday's clash with Wakefield will be a ‘pinch me’ moment for everybody associated with the Vikings, particularly those who have transformed the club from a newly formed amateur team into a League One outfit in just six years.

"It's massive – a dream start, really," said Clark.

Scott Taylor got off to a winning start in round two. (Photo: Goole Vikings)

"We've worked incredibly hard to get to this point in such a short space of time, both on and off the field. This is a reward for all the hard work from everyone at the club – the staff, the players, the management and volunteers.