John Cartwright believes Hull FC's rivals are beginning to sit up and take notice after his side continued their promising start with a gutsy 16-12 win at Wakefield Trinity.

The Black and Whites were second best for long periods but stayed in the fight and found a way to get over the line to continue an early-season theme.

With the game in the balance in the final quarter, Ed Chamberlain and Lewis Martin scored the tries that settled an absorbing contest and maintained Hull's perfect away record.

The Airlie Birds are exceeding expectations and with that comes a different kind of pressure.

Cartwright is convinced his team are up to the task after changing the narrative in the early months of the season.

"We're fortunate enough to have some experienced guys in there," said Cartwright.

"If there were sides out there that were taking us a little bit easy, even subconsciously, they won't be anymore. The players are proving that they're no easy beats and they fight for every inch of the footy field. They're always hard teams to play.

"You want that pressure. I'd rather be sitting where we are and having some teams coming to get us. The alternative to that is sitting at the bottom and letting sides take us easy."

Hull FC are on the rise. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull spent last season locked in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon after continuing their slide down Super League.

Cartwright's side have already exceeded their 2024 points tally just five rounds into the new campaign.

"I hadn't really thought about that," said Cartwright, whose team have also booked a Challenge Cup quarter-final date with rivals Hull KR.

"We just want to keep improving. I suppose that's a box ticked on last year but they won't be comfortable with that. I won't even have to mention that because they're already talking about next week."

The Yorkshire rivals produced a rip-roaring derby. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull struggled to match Wakefield's intensity in the opening exchanges on the back of a euphoric cup win at Wigan Warriors.

Their cause was not helped by an early injury to half-back Cade Cust but Aidan Sezer produced another captain's performance in his absence, laying on Martin's decisive try with a perfectly weighted kick.

"That's what the good ones do in the clutch situation," said Cartwright.

"We didn't look like breaking them a lot. They were really aggressive with everything they did but when the scoreboard is close it only takes one chance and he iced it. That's Aidan.

Mason Lino was one of three Wakefield players denied by the video referee. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's towards the back end of his career now but I know him and he's a super competitor. He wants to win something; he’s not here to make up the numbers.

"He's a real father figure to a lot of the young boys and popular within the group. He's not shy to pull someone up either if he thinks they are doing something wrong and that's what you want in a leader."

Wakefield were left to rue a game that got away after seeing three tries chalked off by the video referee.

Trinity boss Daryl Powell found enough reasons for encouragement at the start of a long season.

"I've told the boys that we've got such a team here," said Powell, whose side are still waiting for their first home win. "They don't know how good they're going to be but I keep telling them.