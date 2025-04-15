Former Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone will finish the 2025 campaign with Castleford Tigers before joining Hull KR in what head coach Willie Peters has described as a "significant signing".

The 28-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Robins from 2026 as a replacement for the retiring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Castleford have given Amone a home for the remainder of this season following his release by Canterbury Bulldogs, allowing the 2023 Dream Team representative to settle back into Super League ahead of his move to Craven Park.

"We believe it's going to be a significant signing for the club," said Peters.

"Tom was one of the best front-rowers in the competition over here. He was in the Super League Dream Team so he's proven it over here.

"Once we were aware about Jared and needed to look for a new prop for 2026, it was important to get someone that was proven.

"Some players can take time to settle into a new country with their family and into the game itself. We wanted to get someone who could hit the ground running.

"Tom wanted to come back to Super League and join our club. It all added up for us."

Tom Amone is back in Super League with Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Amone has already had a taste of success in England after helping Leigh to Challenge Cup glory at KR's expense in 2023.

A move to the ever-improving Robins was a no-brainer for the powerful front-rower.

"I'm really excited to be joining Hull KR from 2026," said Amone.

"Speaking with Willie and hearing his plans for the club made the decision an easy one. It's something I definitely want to be a part of.

Tom Amone earned a place in the Dream Team in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The fans, the culture and the direction of the club really stood out to me and I can't wait to get started next season."

Amone will begin his second spell in the competition at the opposite end of the table after agreeing a short-term deal with the Tigers, who have won just one of their opening seven fixtures in 2025.

The forward becomes the latest addition to the Castleford pack following the arrivals of French pair Jordan Dezaria and Hugo Salabio on loan.

Dezaria and Salabio have gone straight into Danny McGuire's squad for Thursday's trip to Wakefield Trinity but Amone will be eased in after returning from Australia.