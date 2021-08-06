Silverware the target for Joe Cator after new Hull FC deal

Hull FC's Joe Cator. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The England Knights youngster has impressed coach Brett Hodgson this campaign and is one of the most consistent performers since his debut last season.

Cator – who won the Young Player of the Year and Supporters Player of the Year awards in 2020, his debut season – said: “It’s nice to be at home and have my future secured, especially at the club I’ve always wanted to play for. Hopefully we can kick on over the next few years and win some silverware.

“I’m really enjoying working with Brett and playing for Hull FC, I love playing for this club and the most important thing for me is to run out with the Hull FC badge on my chest.

“It’s been a rollercoaster time over the last two years progressing from the Championship to Super League and the England Knights. For me it’s important to kick on and keep getting better and hopefully play my part for the team.

“It has been a bizarre season, even more so than last year with the challenges we have faced with covid and a tough run of fixtures, but we are really focused on trying to push for the play-offs and for trophies.”

Cator forms part of a core of young, homegrown players emerging within the Hull FC squad alongside the likes of fellow England Knights representatives Jordan Lane and Brad Fash, as well as upcoming academy graduates Ben McNamara, Jack Brown and Cameron Scott. Fellow Knights selectee, Darnell McIntosh, will also join the club from Huddersfield in 2022.

On Cator’s new deal, Hodgson added: “It’s really pleasing to get Joe tied down. His energy around the group is infectious, and he’s very good with the ball in his hand and create opportunities.