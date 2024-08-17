Simon Grix admits 'embarrassing' Hull FC resembled Championship side in London Broncos defeat

Simon Grix has branded Hull FC's 29-4 defeat by London Broncos as "embarrassing" after the club's wretched season hit a new low.

The Black and Whites had only Lewis Martin's early try to show for their efforts on a miserable afternoon at Elland Road.

A second loss of the year against London leaves Hull level on points with the capital club and in danger of finishing bottom of Super League for the first time.

The Airlie Birds are immune from relegation following the switch to a grading system but that provided little comfort for Grix after seeing Hull slump to their 19th defeat of the campaign.

"I've got a lot of thoughts on that but I can't deliver a lot of them, to be honest," said Grix.

"It was poor. It was a Championship standard game. They were the better of the two teams.

"We're doing it tough at the moment. We lost Carlos (Tuimavave) and then Jack Walker goes off, both injuries with no returns, and we're just not mentally agile enough to deal with that situation.

"They were just too good for us. It was embarrassing for a lot of guys – well, all of us who are attached to this.