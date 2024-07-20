Simon Grix 'really proud' of Hull FC after stunning win over Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites had only come out on top in two of their 17 previous league outings this term but found themselves 20 points ahead going into the final quarter of the contest at MKM Stadium.

However the Warriors, who turned in an uncharacteristically sloppy display, almost avoided a third league reverse of the campaign as late tries from Brad O’Neill, Liam Marshall – who also crossed in the first half – and Zach Eckersley set up a grandstand finish.

Jack Walker, Liam Sutcliffe, Davy Litten and Denive Balmforth all went over for Hull, while Jack Charles converted all four of his efforts on goal.

Grix said: “I expected us to get it right this week and I thought for large parts of the game they played how they practice, which was really pleasing.

“Thankfully they held on, did some dumb stuff in amongst it but that’s us and there was a lot of smarter stuff.

“They came up with some really good tries. There was some really good stuff; I’m really proud of them.

“We’ve got a lot of young blokes in that team that have sort of got used to losing.

Hull claimed the scalp of the champions. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“They’re learning a lot on the run and it wasn’t pretty at times but the win is everything.”

Wigan remain top but wins for Warrington Wolves and Hull KR have trimmed their advantage to just two points.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said his side’s performance was more of a disappointment than the result.

“I’m disappointed with the performance in particular the start of the game, I thought we were just poor with and without the ball,” said Peet, whose side host Warrington on Friday night.

Jordan Lane leads the side down the tunnel. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“Every game of rugby league, if you don’t get the start right you put yourself in danger and so it proved.