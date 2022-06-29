Sky Sports reveal latest picks including new date for Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves

Powell, who led the Tigers to League Leaders' Shield glory and three major finals during his eight and a half seasons in charge, will take his Warrington side to Castleford on Saturday, July 16.
The game was originally scheduled for the Friday night but will now take place at 3pm the following day.
Powell got the better of his former club in round two when Warrington claimed a 34-10 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
The other match selected for Sky Sports coverage is Huddersfield Giants' mouth-watering clash with St Helens on July 15.
Ian Watson's side are third in Super League courtesy of a six-match winning run and will be out to prove their title credentials at the home of the champions.
Saints won the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, seeing off an understrength Giants team 24-12 on Easter Monday.
Round 19 fixtures in full
Friday, July 15
St Helens vs. Huddersfield Giants, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Wigan Warriors vs. Hull FC, 8pm
Saturday, July 16
Castleford Tigers vs. Warrington Wolves, 3pm (Sky Sports)
Toulouse Olympique vs. Leeds Rhinos, 6pm (5pm UK)
Sunday, July 17
Hull KR vs. Wakefield Trinity, 3pm
Salford Red Devils vs. Catalans Dragons, 3pm