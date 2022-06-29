Sky Sports reveal latest picks including new date for Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves

Powell, who led the Tigers to League Leaders' Shield glory and three major finals during his eight and a half seasons in charge, will take his Warrington side to Castleford on Saturday, July 16.

The game was originally scheduled for the Friday night but will now take place at 3pm the following day.

Powell got the better of his former club in round two when Warrington claimed a 34-10 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Daryl Powell will return to Castleford Tigers for the first time as Warrington Wolves coach next month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The other match selected for Sky Sports coverage is Huddersfield Giants' mouth-watering clash with St Helens on July 15.

Ian Watson's side are third in Super League courtesy of a six-match winning run and will be out to prove their title credentials at the home of the champions.

Saints won the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, seeing off an understrength Giants team 24-12 on Easter Monday.

Round 19 fixtures in full

Huddersfield Giants lost out to St Helens in April. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Friday, July 15

St Helens vs. Huddersfield Giants, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors vs. Hull FC, 8pm

Saturday, July 16

Toulouse Olympique vs. Leeds Rhinos, 6pm (5pm UK)

Sunday, July 17

Hull KR vs. Wakefield Trinity, 3pm