Sky Sports to show Lee Radford's return to Hull FC as round 20 picks revealed

The game will take place on Friday, July 22 at 8pm, a change from the original Sunday afternoon kick-off.

Radford's six-and-a-half-year tenure at the MKM Stadium - which delivered two Challenge Cups - was brought to an abrupt end in March 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He got the better of his former club in the reverse fixture in March, guiding Castleford to a 33-26 win at Wheldon Road.

Lee Radford will head back to Hull FC later this month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The other televised game in round 20 will see Leeds Rhinos welcome Wigan Warriors to Headingley on Thursday, July 21, as originally planned.

As part of a double-header, the women's teams will also meet in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Round 20 fixtures in full

Thursday, July 21

Leeds Rhinos Women v Wigan Warriors Women, 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday, July 22

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR, 8pm

Saturday, July 23

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants, 7pm local / 6pm UK

Toulouse Olympique v Salford Red Devils, 8pm local/ 7pm UK

Sunday, July 24