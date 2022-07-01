Sky Sports to show Lee Radford's return to Hull FC as round 20 picks revealed

The game will take place on Friday, July 22 at 8pm, a change from the original Sunday afternoon kick-off.
Radford's six-and-a-half-year tenure at the MKM Stadium - which delivered two Challenge Cups - was brought to an abrupt end in March 2020.
He got the better of his former club in the reverse fixture in March, guiding Castleford to a 33-26 win at Wheldon Road.
The other televised game in round 20 will see Leeds Rhinos welcome Wigan Warriors to Headingley on Thursday, July 21, as originally planned.
As part of a double-header, the women's teams will also meet in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Round 20 fixtures in full
Thursday, July 21
Leeds Rhinos Women v Wigan Warriors Women, 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Friday, July 22
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR, 8pm
Saturday, July 23
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants, 7pm local / 6pm UK
Toulouse Olympique v Salford Red Devils, 8pm local/ 7pm UK
Sunday, July 24
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens, 3pm