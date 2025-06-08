Michael McIlorum has labelled the mystery surrounding his Wembley participation as "smoke and mirrors" after making a remarkable comeback from injury to help Hull KR end their long trophy drought.

The veteran hooker's Challenge Cup final dream appeared to be over when he ruptured a bicep in mid-April, seemingly ruling him out for 12 to 14 weeks.

However, McIlorum defied his surgeon's advice to play in Saturday's nerve-shredding 8-6 win over Warrington Wolves just seven weeks after going under the knife – despite missing the captain's run on the eve of the showpiece.

Asked when it was decided that he would start the final, McIlorum replied: "Probably Wednesday.

"I think it was a bit of smoke and mirrors. We had a pretty big session on Wednesday and I got through OK. That was the main test and I had an extra couple of days to rest and heal so I knew I'd be OK.

"I didn’t want to let the boys down. If I can't perform then I wouldn’t have put my hand up. I could pass OK, I could tackle OK, so I was like, 'Yeah, I'm OK.'

"As soon as I had the operation, I had in my head that I was coming back for this game. Obviously we had a semi-final to win but I was confident that we were going to do that.

"The guy who operated on me didn't think I was going do it but I was willing to take that risk. I took the responsibility. It was on me, not them.

Michael McIlorum passed a fitness test to play at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a bit sore now. I've got a nice scar. It looks a bit like Harry Potter's head."

McIlorum plans to retire at the end of the year, meaning a reinjury would have left him in a race against time to play again.

However, he was never going to pass up the opportunity to add another winner's medal to the three he won with Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

"If I'd waited the three months, it would have been September," added McIlorum.

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella lifts the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've had a lot of people tell me I'm stupid, crazy but then at the end of the day I didn't have a choice.

"It was my last chance to play at Wembley so risk and reward – and obviously it was worth it."

McIlorum played the opening 27 minutes before making way for fellow hooker Jez Litten.

The 37-year-old was a helpless spectator during the tense closing stages but after watching Tom Davies score the decisive try, he tipped the Robins to grow in strength.

Tom Davies, centre, celebrates his winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a little bit different because I was sat on the sidelines watching so it was quite a strange one," said McIlorum.

"Obviously you can't do anything to try and help the boys. Usually I'm out there for, well, back in the day, 80 minutes, so it was a different experience willing the boys on.

"I only played 25 or 30 minutes. I almost feel like I've cheated them a bit in a little way but if I can help the team, I'm happy to do that.

"And it’s great to be here when they have actually won it. To finally get the try at the end and end that 45 years (for a second Challenge Cup win) is great for the town.

"Obviously I'm not going to be here next year but hopefully they can build on this and build a bit of a dynasty like Saints have done and Wigan."

McIlorum was particularly pleased for former Wigan and Catalans team-mate Davies, who was forced to pull out of the 2017 final through injury and did not get another chance to play at Wembley until Saturday.

"I've got that memory in my head," said McIlorum.

"He was my roommate that year. 'Piggy' ran me a bath at the hotel the night before the game. That's how much he likes me.