The full-back was awarded the Lance Todd Trophy after producing a man-of-the-match performance in a losing cause for Castleford Tigers against St Helens.

Like Robbie Paul and Kevin Sinfield before him and Chris McQueen the following year, Evalds would have happily traded the individual accolade for the main prize, the Challenge Cup trophy.

Evalds left Wembley with a familiar feeling after suffering the agony of a one-point defeat in the final only nine months earlier despite starring for Salford Red Devils.

A tryscorer in Hull KR's resounding win over former employers Salford in the previous round to set up a home quarter-final date with Leigh Leopards, Evalds is ready to make it third time lucky this year.

"It's a bittersweet relationship," he said on his cup experiences.

"The first final with Salford was behind closed doors. That was a weird experience walking out at Wembley when there's 12 people in the stands. It's strange and not how you imagine it. Unfortunately, we lost that day by one point so that was a tough experience.

"The following year with Cas, to get the Lance Todd Trophy is something you dream of when you're young. Some legends of the game have won that so to have my name up there is pretty special.

Niall Evalds has hit the ground running at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But you imagine winning it on the winning side. Unfortunately, St Helens got the better of us that day.

"You lose finals and it stays with you for a long time. You think about what you could have done differently and play the game back in your head a million times.

"There's some unfinished business, I'd say. I haven't won a trophy yet in my career and it's something I'm desperate to do.

"I know everyone at Hull KR is desperate for trophies – it's what the club strives for. I feel like I've got a lot more stuff to achieve."

Niall Evalds dives over to score at Wembley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Although he was at Castleford at the time, Evalds would have felt sympathy for Rovers last season following their heartbreaking golden-point Wembley loss to Leigh.

The Robins have threatened to end their long wait for major silverware in recent times, only to fall short in three semi-finals and a final.

Evalds views KR as a club on the cusp of reaching the next level – but the 30-year-old has stressed that they must continue to take small steps.

"Everything is set up for the club to compete regularly but you've got to take it week by week," he said ahead of Saturday’s rematch against Leigh. "That starts this week with a quarter-final at home.

Niall Evalds, right, celebrates a derby try on his Hull KR debut. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You probably don't think too far ahead at the bigger picture. You've got to work hard in training and perform on game day.

"We've got to take care of that each week as players. There's no better place to do that than in a quarter-final.

"Leigh had such a good season last year. A few injuries have probably affected their form this year but when they’re fully firing and their key players are performing well, they’re a very hard team to handle so we’ll have to be on our A game.”

After being restricted to 17 appearances in his final two seasons at Castleford due to injuries, Evalds is making up for lost time in his early days with Rovers.

The Halifax native has quickly rediscovered his best form since settling into his favoured full-back position, scoring four tries in seven games in all.

"It was a tough couple of years so it's nice to bounce back from that," said Evalds.

Niall Evalds leaps to catch a high ball against Leeds in February. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I just wanted to enjoy training with my team-mates and playing. I wanted to enjoy the pre-season which is probably an unusual thing to say but I'd not trained with my team-mates and had a rugby ball in my hands for so long that I was excited to get out there and show what I could do.

"I gradually got my confidence back and my body back to how it used to be over the pre-season. To be able to play games and get my form back has been really good."

Evalds began the season on the right wing as part of an early experiment that featured Peta Hiku at full-back.

Rovers boss Willie Peters moved Hiku to centre and gave Evalds a run at full-back following the narrow home defeat by Warrington Wolves and has been rewarded with four straight wins.

The Australian is taking pleasure from Evalds' performances after a difficult period for the one-cap England international.

"It's awesome," said Peters. "He's a great person and a great player.

"He had his fair share of injuries at Castleford so he couldn't put his best foot forward there but he's a mentally strong person and knows how to handle adversity.