York Knights have pulled off a major coup after convincing former Man of Steel Paul McShane to drop down to the Championship on a two-year contract.

The veteran hooker had been expected to move to Australia following his departure from Castleford Tigers but will instead remain in Yorkshire in a dual role.

As well as providing experience as part of the playing squad at York, the 34-year-old will work alongside Mark Applegarth and the coaching staff.

McShane, who began his career at Leeds Rhinos before a spell with Wakefield Trinity, was a key member of the Castleford team that reached the Super League Grand Final in 2017 after claiming the League Leaders' Shield.

The Leeds native won the Man of Steel award in 2020 and represented England the following year.

McShane joins a club on the up after an unexpected fourth-place finish for York under Applegarth.

"It's really exciting," said McShane, who has coaching experience at amateur level with Hunslet Club Parkside.

"It's a new challenge and the role I'm going into is something I've wanted to do for a long time.

Paul McShane has dropped down to the Championship with York. (Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com)

"It's a great opportunity at a good club, with a good team and a good coaching set-up already in place.

"They're ambitious and want to push for Super League. If I can play a part in that, that'll be great."

The Knights were in relegation danger when Applegarth took over in June but will be among the Grand Final contenders in 2025 following a remarkable run to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Applegarth expects McShane to have a big say in his primary role as a leader on the field.

The hooker was crowned the Man of Steel in 2020. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’m really delighted to have Paul on board," said the York boss.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and helping get him started on his professional coaching journey as well.

"First and foremost, we’ve signed him as a player. He’s still got some quality years ahead of him.

"He’s been there and done it all in terms of what he’s achieved in his role at Castleford.

"He’ll add a lot of leadership to the team. He’ll be a mentor for a lot of our younger players.