Sorry Luke Gale is stripped of Leeds Rhinos’ captaincy

Punished: Rhinos and England scrum-half Luke Gale. Picture: YPN

Leeds Rhinos have taken the captaincy away from England scrum-half Luke Gale

The 33-year-old former Castleford player was left out of coach Richard Agar’s team for last Friday’s game against Salford and the club say he has been “stood down” as captain “for behaviours not aligned to team trademarks”.

In a statement, Gale said: “I would like to apologise to everyone connected to the club for my behaviour, which fell below the standards expected of our team.

“I will be making sure I give my absolute best every day to help the team achieve our goal this season.”

Leeds say Gale, who is in his second season at Headingley following his move from Castleford, will be available for Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash at Hull FC and they now see this matter closed.

Meanwhile forwards Andre Savelio (Hull) and Josh Jones (Huddersfield) have both been banned following their dismissals for punching during last Thursday’s Super League game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both players were dismissed by Chris Kendall following the final hooter after exchanging punches during a melee and charged with Grade C offences by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

Savelio was given a three-match penalty notice and Jones two games.

Wakefield second-rower Jay Pitts has been handed a two-match ban for a Grade B dangerous tackle during his side’s defeat by Wigan while Salford duo Tui Lolohea and Sebastine Ikahihifo avoided suspension after being found guilty of Grade A offences in their team’s defeat at Leeds.