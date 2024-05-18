York Valkyrie were left to rue an untimely sickness bug after missing out on a first Wembley appearance in a 32-2 defeat against Challenge Cup holders St Helens.

The defending Women's Super League champions were without former Woman of Steel Tara Jane Stanley and fielded half a dozen players who were struggling with the illness.

With pregnant captain Sinead Peach – the reigning Woman of Steel – also unavailable, York could not stay with a Saints side that are chasing a fourth straight cup success.

St Helens claimed a dramatic 17-16 win against the Valkyrie in last year's semi-finals but were too good for their flagging rivals at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium.

The Challenge Cup is the one trophy that has eluded York and they were left cursing their luck again on Saturday.

The sickness bug hampered the Valkyrie in a first Super League defeat in almost two years against Leeds Rhinos and they were still feeling the effects a week on.

Faye Gaskin – the match-winner last year – kicked Saints into an early lead after Alexandra Stimpson was penalised for a high tackle on Tara Jones but the fired-up Valkyrie threatened to take control during a period of dominance.

Carrie Roberts almost created an opportunity for Emma Kershaw with a classy offload before Eboni Partington was taken into touch on the opposite flank.

Emily Rudge is congratulated on scoring a try against York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York continued to lay siege to the tryline without success, Tamzin Renouf and Roberts going closest when they were dragged down just short.

After digging deep on their own line, Saints shifted the momentum thanks to Zoe Harris' 40/20 and broke York's spirit either side of half-time.

Leah Burke went over in the left corner with the Valkyrie short on numbers and Darcy Stott crashed over from Jodie Cunningham's short pass just after half-time to land a killer blow on Lindsay Anfield's side.

Doncaster native Rhiannion Marshall kicked a penalty to get York on the board as they tried to gain a foothold in the game – but the damage had been done.

York struggled after a bright start. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Emily Rudge ended any doubt about the outcome when she twisted her way over out wide and the Valkyrie were in damage limitation mode following Phoebe Hook's fine finish.

Hook added her second and Georgia Sutherland completed the scoring to round off a difficult afternoon for York.

St Helens: Salihi, Hook, McColm, Stott, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham. Substitutes: Williams, Stott, Sutherland, Mottershead.

Tries: Burke (29), Stott (42), Rudge (55), Hook (62, 75), Sutherland (78)

Goals: Gaskin 4/7

York Valkyrie: Hetherington, Kershaw, Roberts, Renouf, Partington, Rihari, Eastwood, Wood, Wilton, Stimpson, Owen, Andrade, Bell. Substitutes: Marshall, Gentles, Sanderson, Sharp.

Goals: Marshall 1/1