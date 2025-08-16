Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants are fresh from beating Catalans Dragons to record back-to-back wins for the first time in 2025.

Huddersfield's form has improved since coming through the worst of their injury problems, leaving Robinson positive about their chances of toppling title-chasing Saints.

"We know it's a very tough proposition but we go there confident," said the Giants boss.

"We're feeling good about ourselves. We've won four out of seven and are in a lot better spot than where we were.

"We're confident and excited. If we go over there and turn them over on their patch, it would set us up for the remainder of the year.

"We want to continue our form, finish as high as we can and give the fans something to cheer about."

Huddersfield have spent much of the year rooted in the bottom two but could move level on points with ninth-placed Catalans this weekend.

Huddersfield have returned to winning ways in recent months. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Robinson has the luxury of being able to field an unchanged team for Sunday's game after emerging from the victory over the Dragons unscathed.

While he is set to go through the entire season without having his full squad at his disposal, Robinson believes the Giants are showing they are better than their early results suggested.

"Continuity definitely helps," he added. "Having consistency when you're on the training field and on game day aids performance.

"I don't think everyone believed me when I kept saying that we'd have a better second half of the year than the first but it's no coincidence that we've got a more settled squad and are getting results now.

St Helens are well placed for a top-four finish. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Let's not beat around the bush, we've still got Niall (Evalds), Cluney (Adam Clune) and Tui (Lolohea) out. If you take anyone's spine away, it makes it a lot more difficult.