The assistant coach had been thrust into the spotlight as interim boss, fronting up to the cameras while the club unravelled around him.

Fast forward 12 months and the mood could not be more different.

With John Cartwright at the helm, Hull are back challenging and Grix is relishing his role as part of a reinvigorated backroom team.

"Last year was tough," he admitted.

"If I could wind back the clock, I might not have agreed to be the one who had to sit in front of the camera and answer the questions. I don't mind it, to be fair, but the circumstances weren't great last year and I wouldn't have looked happy.

"As much as we're all doing our jobs, it was pretty apparent what was happening, on and off the field.

"But this year has been good. It's been fun and I'm enjoying coming to work every day. There are a couple of new coaches to work with and learn from and a vast amount of new, experienced players who, in fairness, you probably learn as much from as you do the coaches that are around.

Simon Grix finds himself in very different circumstances this year. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

"It's a vastly different environment."

Hull won just three games in 2024 but that record did not tell the full story.

With automatic relegation a thing of the past, the Airlie Birds chose to invest in the future.

Young talents such as Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron gained valuable experience in testing circumstances that set them up for a strong 2025, while experienced campaigners were identified to lead the revival under a hard-nosed head coach in Cartwright.

Youngsters Harvey Barron and Lloyd Kemp celebrate last week's win over Leigh. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The result has been an unexpected play-off challenge.

"I think we've probably exceeded everyone's external expectations this year," added Grix.

"From getting back into training, none of us knew what to expect with so many new people in the room, but it was pretty clear to see straight away that those older boys had not come for a holiday. They'd come to do exactly what they were brought in to do: to make the place better and help bring some of those young lads along.

"They've done a good job and we're heading in the right direction. There's still quite a bit to play for this year and, again, there will be significant change next year and hopefully there are further steps forward for us as a club."

Will Pryce, left, is facing another spell on the sidelines. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

This season has been anything but straightforward for the Black and Whites.

While their injury problems have not reached the extremes of 2024, they have still lost key men at crucial times and endured persistent back-row issues.

Marquee signing John Asiata has managed just 14 Super League appearances, with fellow high-profile recruit Will Pryce another player to have barely featured in the second half of the year.

Both men recently returned to seemingly lift Hull for the run-in, only to be struck down again.

Asiata has been ruled out for the rest of the season with another significant hamstring issue, while Pryce is unlikely to feature again due to a broken foot.

Having lived through the campaign from hell, Grix is philosophical about the latest setbacks.

Aidan Sezer, centre, is hoping to return from injury this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's far from ideal but that's the game, unfortunately," he said. Sometimes the gods are in your favour and sometimes they're not."

Half-back Aidan Sezer, who has spearheaded Hull's on-field revival, became the latest casualty ahead of the meeting with Salford Red Devils earlier this month.

The Airlie Birds will make a late call on his availability against St Helens, a key clash in the play-off race.

Hull head to the Totally Wicked Stadium with a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity and the belief of a team that have rediscovered their identity.

"It's a tough fixture over there, without question," said Grix. "They're in good form.

"But I'm real confident that whoever steps out there for us will do a job.

"We're sitting sixth with five games to go so it's still in our hands. We've got some tough fixtures but everyone else has as well.