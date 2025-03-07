St Helens v Hull KR: Performance king for Willie Peters as rivals prepare for biggest test yet
The term 'must-win' has taken on a new meaning and sides can be destined for Old Trafford or the wooden spoon before spring arrives in the eyes of supporters.
Fans of St Helens could be forgiven for thinking they are well and truly back after winning all three Super League fixtures and racking up 154 points in the process, conceding only 12.
Similarly, members of the Hull KR faithful may be sensing another Grand Final bid following a perfect start to the season.
Something has to give at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight, which makes for heightened emotions on both sides.
One defeat could change the mood drastically but for KR boss Willie Peters, performance is king at this early stage.
"We want to win every game but putting in a strong performance is the key to see where we're at," he said.
"Sometimes you can lose a game but all the areas you want to be strong in, you were strong at. I think that's what we need.
"I want to see us keep improving our defence. We kept Salford to zero last week, which is not easy to do against a team like Salford.
"Our attack will come. Our halves haven't played together much and we're not sure what that will look like on Friday night. Whatever we go with, the attack won't be where it needs to be. Defensively is the area we want to get right.
"I always say round 10 is when you get a really good indication, but this will be a step up in terms of intensity. St Helens like to play fast, we like to play fast. We've got a physical pack and so have they.
"I think it's going to be a great game."
After each facing Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils in the opening rounds, it is perhaps little surprise that Saints and Rovers are the early pacesetters.
St Helens have made serene progress but the Robins had to work hard for their results amid early injury problems.
Tyrone May has not featured since round one, while half-back partner Mikey Lewis was also absent against Salford.
May and Lewis could return at the Totally Wicked Stadium but Peters will be forced to shuffle his pack again after losing Rhyse Martin and Niall Evalds to injury.
Peters views the situation as an opportunity to showcase the depth and character of his squad, something Sam Luckley did last week when he fully embraced his 18th-man duties before getting an unexpected chance.
"Injuries are the unfortunate part of the game but we are a squad," said Peters.
"The majority of the players will get an opportunity at some stage this year, like Sam Luckley last week. He's never let anyone down when he's played but he's just come back from injury and we'd won a couple on the bounce.
"What I was most pleased about was that he was the most vocal when the players came back in after warm-up and were just about to go out – and he wasn't playing at that time.
"The players pride themselves on being great team-mates and that was a perfect example of what a great team-mate looks like.
"It's funny how the world works. Unfortunately he got his opportunity through other circumstances but he grabbed it."
Luckley and his fellow KR forwards are preparing to face their toughest test yet against a Saints pack that has rediscovered its famed intensity in the early weeks.
Peters is confident his men are up to the task.
"I'd back our pack against anyone, I really would, but we've got to go do it," he said.
"Whoever wins that forward battle will win the game. That's what I believe.
"There's going to be two good, strong packs going at it and I'm really interested to see how our boys step up.
"I'd certainly back them against any pack in the competition but they need to action it."
If the stars align, the rivals could meet stateside next year when Super League returns to Las Vegas.
Peters has backed the club's plans to throw Hull KR's hat in the ring.
"It's something all clubs and coaches want to be part of," he said.
"Reading the media and listening to podcasts, what I was happy about was people involved with the NRL starting to understand how fanatical the fans are over here and the unique atmosphere they bring. They're now saying Super League needs to be part of it so we've certainly taken steps forward.
"It's something we want to be part of. It'll be people higher than myself that decide that but we'd certainly support it.
"It's not an easy process – there's a lot of planning involved. It's then how you handle the week and post-Vegas as well.
"It's got negatives to it as well but certainly from a coach's point of view, I'd want to be part of it. Mainly, to showcase the game. To get Super League to a wider audience is a must."
