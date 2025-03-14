Before he arrived in England, the Challenge Cup barely registered with Brad Arthur.

Wembley finals passed the Australian by, which had as much to do with the time difference as anything else, and his knowledge of the cup was limited.

But it has not taken the Leeds Rhinos boss long to embrace rugby league's oldest competition - and the unique opportunity to lift a trophy by winning a handful of games.

"I saw bits and pieces but never sat down to watch a full one," he said when quizzed about his Challenge Cup experiences back home.

"I was probably a bit naive to the competition until I actually came over and saw how important it is to the players. We've put a big importance on it from a club perspective.

"I'm excited about it. It's an opportunity to try and get to Wembley. That's the goal.

"I don't say this lightly but there aren't many competitions where you only have to win four games to get there. It's very achievable for every team in the competition.

"You've got to be at your best for four games; it's not like you're asking to be at your best for 27 weeks.

Brad Arthur is eyeing Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"This is a different competition for us and it's something we're excited about."

Friday's last-16 tie at St Helens offers Leeds an escape from Super League following a mixed opening month.

The Rhinos appeared to be heading in the right direction after responding to a shock defeat by Wakefield Trinity with wins over Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, only to fall back into bad habits in last week's 11-0 loss to Catalans Dragons.

"It's frustrating for all of us involved and even the players and the team because they're trying," said Arthur, who took the reins last July.

St Helens have had a hold over Leeds in recent years. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I just think sometimes we're trying too hard and come up with some plays that aren't the right plays at the right time. We've played our best football when we've been prepared to go set for set, be patient and wait for the scoreboard to look after itself.

"The two games where we've looked a bit frantic at times and like we're not on the same page have been when guys are trying to come up with big plays to win the game rather than working to what we practised during the week, sticking at it and trusting that will be good enough to get the result.

"Sometimes it won't be and you get beaten by the better team - but sometimes we have a habit of beating ourselves. That's what we did last week."

Leeds must learn quickly as they embark on a run of fixtures that pits them against Saints, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in consecutive weeks.

Ryan Hall is back this week to boost the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos' quarter-final hopes have been boosted by the return of Ryan Hall after he missed the trip to Perpignan with a rib issue.

In a tie that will test the mettle of Arthur's evolving side, Hall is a character the Leeds head coach can rely on.

"He's done all the training and is good to go,” said Arthur.

"It certainly helps (having Hall back). There's probably not many better in the game than him bringing the ball out of the backfield so that certainly helps our team.

"He's calm and his composure helps our squad. That's still an area at the moment I think that we struggle a bit with. We get a little bit frantic and/or impatient and we're not prepared to build games.

"The effort is always there with them and the want and desire but we seem to sometimes get a bit impatient and try to chase the scoreboard. The harder they try, the clunkier we look."

Leeds struggled in Perpignan last time out. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

Hall was a member of the Leeds team that completed a hat-trick of Grand Final wins over St Helens, scoring an important try in 2008 before playing his part in another hard-fought triumph the following year. He also crossed in the 2011 Old Trafford victory against Saints.

The veteran winger is still at the top of his game at the start of his second spell at Headingley but the Rhinos have fallen on hard times since those heady days, to the extent that they have won just one of the past 18 meetings with their rivals.

As they have found out to their cost in recent years, only Leeds' best will be good enough at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"They're a tough team, a team that is pretty resilient and hangs in there for the full 80," said Arthur, whose side hammered amateur side Wests Warriors 92-0 in the previous round. "That's what we've prepared ourselves for.

"They've got a strong forward pack that paves the way for an exciting spine. They're a threat right across the field.